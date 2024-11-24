Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th November 2024
Moon is opposite Saturn on your solar return chart will give mixed results. This is going to be a not so good time period for you. You will be tested to the fullest and made to work hard. Yet your plans will get struck. Your enemies will have an upper edge for the time being. You will be hopeless at times. Your colleagues will also suspect your intensions. Even your superiors would not support you. You will also find some persons turning inimical suddenly. Health of some elderly person in the family may also need medical attention. You will be kept busy. But the tide will turn gradually in your favour. You will get full support from life partner and children. Brothers/sisters will also provide you timely help. Friends will provide financial support. You will be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities.
24th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Blue, Smoky Black, Pastel shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are expected to gain momentum and it will be a good time ahead. You will have good ventures in the field related to publishing, writing and education. You will use communication skills to attract the people which may be favorable for your professional life. Amid some minor misunderstandings your family life will be soothing and enjoyable. Health should be looked after. Stick to routine work and have a suitable diet. Matters related to your career will be sorted out soon. Be prepared and watch for the favorable time which will be coming soon to boost up your business and career. Enjoy with children and loved ones.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may have mixed results as predicted from the position of stars. You may be facing a not enviable position at your work place. Cooperation and amity is needed in your behavior with superiors. Think before you speak and be careful in what is performed by you in your career. There may be a temporary conflict in between your family or may they be not satisfied with your thoughts so try to be very tactful with your family and loved ones. Take care of self and your luggage in travels. There may be some expenditure which may disturb your budget, so spend wisely. Take care of your health. Your friends may help and guide you in matters related to material gains.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The position of stars predicts that you may be in a position to care for the health of a family member. You may have to look after your family and loved ones. Your emotions and feelings about your children may bear fruit. They will work according to your desire. Professional and career matters will need more attention these days. You are clever enough to so decide well before you start a new venture. You may have to face some problems in love life or marriage matters. Avoid having contacts with unknown persons at your work place. Health will need attention. You may have to take some precautions and also take morning walk to avoid stress.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
This position of stars will give you some mixed results. Financial matters and profits will grow slow. You may take steps for entertainment and betterment of health of your family and children. Education and progress in career may get affected so you may have to consult your elders to sort out problems related to these matters. Your health will be good and may enjoy some trip with your family and children. You may have to work hard in order to maintain your image in public. Your communication skills will give you desired results in improvement of relations with people. Dispute in some common sharing matters related to property, joint finances or other resources within the family are more likely at this time.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a time where you have chances of progress in profession and career. This is equally good for intimacy and friendship related matters. You may expand your social circle by image building and better communication skills. People recognize you by your talent and soft spoken words. You may have some sudden profits or achievements related to money, finance and real estate. You may have good opportunities for starting a new venture. Your marriage or love problems may get solved suddenly. Take care of your responsibilities and duties and let it not disturb your health.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Configuration of planets at this time depicts some mixed results. You may expect some uneasiness and unfavourable circumstances. Your friends and well-wishers may not support you at this time. Take up each matter related to finance, profession or career wisely. You may be misled by some friends or an intimate person so keep watch over what transpires. You will have to decide every matter patiently and personally, do not give any opportunity for others to interfere in your work. Your life may take a new turn. Your love or romantic related problems will be sorted out. Love and affection among your family members is expected.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A favourable combination reveals that there are good opportunities for you in regard to your job, work and investments. You may enjoy a time where your public image and business opportunities may get a new perspective of progress. You should keep yourself out of emotions and feelings and remain balanced and focused. Your family and children will enjoy your company in some outing. Love and affection with loved ones is assured. Sudden expenditure is expected and it may be for religious work. You may focus on utilizing this time in some important issues.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Stars depicts a time of monetary and financial gains for you. Take some wise steps in investments which will prove to be very beneficial for you in the long term. It may be a better time to carry your imaginations to a realistic stage. You will arrange to spend time with family, children or loved ones which will prove to be helpful in stability and peace of mind. Your courage will be remarkable and you will show your skills in order to have good combination of wits and health. Relations with friends will be good and you may enjoy good public relations. You could get involved in some charity work and improvement in social circle is also indicated.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You may plan to enjoy yourself and focus on matters related to entertainment and romance. You resolve problems of finance and money now. During this time you may buy products related to cosmetics, jewelry and clothing. You may give a change to your personality and outlook which may help you to be popular among friends and associates. You may engage yourself in some renovation at home or at your business place. Your vigour and courage will help you to achieve your goal. Many matters will go slow but these will be favourable for you. Health related problems may be checked in time.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Simply attending to your home affairs and making efforts for creating a loving environment and affection among your family members will give you satisfaction. Peacefully attend to your duties and give a bit more care to your professional work. You will prove to be good at making contacts in social life. You may take steps to take your career to new heights and achieving goals for success. Take care in travel and long journey for any injury. Health would need attention. Give due care to your children. Avoid showing some extra ordinary courage in matters related to friends and in public else you may get entangled in some conflict. Solve problems with a calm mind.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may have some favourable scope in profession and career related to the armed forces. There are chances of promotion in your job. You may enjoy good health now. Financial and money problems will be resolved. If you are looking to start a new business you may go for it for profitable returns. You will enjoy interactions with relatives and friends. Marriage problems or children may get solved. You may plan for a long distance journey. Full efforts are required in love or romance affairs for stronger ties.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will emphasize on improving your personal social image. You will get due regard from family and loved ones. This is a time where one should make efforts to make personal contacts within office or at your place of work. You will have wonderful relations with your family members and children. You may go with children and family members to an entertainment place or for religious trip. Spend time in creative ventures in order to have peace of mind. Keep up regular exercises in order to have sound and stable health. Money related problems will soon be resolved and gains are on the cards.