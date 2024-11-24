Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th November 2024

Moon is opposite Saturn on your solar return chart will give mixed results. This is going to be a not so good time period for you. You will be tested to the fullest and made to work hard. Yet your plans will get struck. Your enemies will have an upper edge for the time being. You will be hopeless at times. Your colleagues will also suspect your intensions. Even your superiors would not support you. You will also find some persons turning inimical suddenly. Health of some elderly person in the family may also need medical attention. You will be kept busy. But the tide will turn gradually in your favour. You will get full support from life partner and children. Brothers/sisters will also provide you timely help. Friends will provide financial support. You will be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities.

24th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Smoky Black, Pastel shades

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are expected to gain momentum and it will be a good time ahead. You will have good ventures in the field related to publishing, writing and education. You will use communication skills to attract the people which may be favorable for your professional life. Amid some minor misunderstandings your family life will be soothing and enjoyable. Health should be looked after. Stick to routine work and have a suitable diet. Matters related to your career will be sorted out soon. Be prepared and watch for the favorable time which will be coming soon to boost up your business and career. Enjoy with children and loved ones.