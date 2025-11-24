Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th November 2025

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will face an uphill task. The situation in the work front will be full of ups and downs. Even your opponents and enemies will be active. But you will get full support from your peers and bosses. In the end, you will be the winner. You will also get promoted in your job and your business too will flourish. You will also have monetary gains. You will also get lot of joy and bliss in marital life. Lovebirds will come closer to each other and also plan to get married. Your brother/sister will also support you a lot. Your property disputes with brothers will also get resolved. If you are working in a partnership, keep an eye on your partner. Business-related trips will prove beneficial.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

If you are unattached, expect a lot of happenings. You may want to get engaged and look forward to a period of bliss, making big plans for the future with your much cherished love partner. You will have financial gains. A job offer will come all of a sudden. There will be tendency towards specific work. You will go on a outing with family.