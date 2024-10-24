Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2024

Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have to work hard to get the desired results. You will have to put your best efforts to get the things done. People will support you but only after you manage to convince them with your point of view. Students will not get the desired results for all hard work they have put. You will also have some tough moments in your personal life. Your partner will develop some differences on some properly matter in which both of you have common interest. You will be looking for new avenues in your job but will find things a bit tough. You may postpone business trips due to some reasons. Expenses will mount. Health will remain ok. Those in politics and social service will get recognition.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Green, Lime

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will develop some major health problems. This will prove to be burdensome and time consuming. Yet you will manage. Your relations with your mate will be just ok. Your mate may look at you being a bit conservative in your approach. And with the feeling of not moving with the times. You will enter into a fruitful discussion. Outcome will be positive.