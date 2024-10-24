Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2024
Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have to work hard to get the desired results. You will have to put your best efforts to get the things done. People will support you but only after you manage to convince them with your point of view. Students will not get the desired results for all hard work they have put. You will also have some tough moments in your personal life. Your partner will develop some differences on some properly matter in which both of you have common interest. You will be looking for new avenues in your job but will find things a bit tough. You may postpone business trips due to some reasons. Expenses will mount. Health will remain ok. Those in politics and social service will get recognition.
24th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Green, Lime
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will develop some major health problems. This will prove to be burdensome and time consuming. Yet you will manage. Your relations with your mate will be just ok. Your mate may look at you being a bit conservative in your approach. And with the feeling of not moving with the times. You will enter into a fruitful discussion. Outcome will be positive.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be drawn in wonderful emotions. And will find yourself very close to your mate. You will be left wondering from where all these feelings of love and passion are coming. You will develop an amazing bonding. Even your partner’s joy in relationship will know no bounds. Your financial position will remain strong and stable.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be having an amazing day. Your mate will make plans to make you happy. And it will please you no end. You will be having lot of joyous and enjoyable moments. You will be very lucky in matters of money and finances. Your siblings would be a cause of special delight to you. Even your children’s deed will bring you name and fame.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be having tough time at your workplace convincing your colleagues about an idea about which they are not so sure. Your will enter into endless discussions with them. But it will be of no consequence. Your expenses would far exceed your income. You will talk to your family members to cut down on expenses to meet ends. They may be reluctant.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The time period will be generally good. You will have some time for introspection and thinking about your future. You would show lot of skills and understanding of things at your workplace. You will be getting the best result which will give you immense pleasure. You will also come closer to your children and loved ones. There would be lot of understanding in your ties with your mate.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be a very productive time period for you. Money inflow will be fast. You will feel confident and strong and will be able to perform even impossible tasks. You could also think about buying a new house or renovation of existing one. You will make efforts to understand thoughts of your mate which will amaze you.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will have a great time. Money circulation will be continuous and wealth will keep coming. You will behave well with others at your workplace. And will support your colleagues and subordinates. Your mate will be cause of special delight for you. You can plan to buy an expensive item for household.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be having a tough time. Love will desert you. Even people could betray your faith. Your monetary condition will be stagnant. For even basic necessities of life you will be made to work hard. Nothing will come easy. Students will not get good grades despite hard labour. You may also face termination at office.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be very fortunate. Luck will turn in your favour. You will be entering into a new relationship. And will think about marriage and settling in life. You will think that you have got things in life much more than you would expect. God has been very kind. You have got things on a platter. You will enjoy your day.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You could be entrusted with a big responsibility at your workplace. Your prestige and respect will increase by leaps and bound. You will become a centre of attraction. And would be a cause of envy for others. Your bosses will praise you. Your financial position will remain good. You can plan to go on a trip with your family at a nearby area.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be thanking stars for your luck. Your life will take an interesting turn. A chance meeting with a wonderful person will lead to cosy ties. You will be drawn in high tide of romance. There would be lot of joyous and cheerful moments. Marriage would be the next big step. Your family will support your decision wholeheartedly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will suffer major business losses which you never anticipated. It will take a while for you to recover from losses and regain your focus. You will do a lot of thinking before investing further. Your mate will continue to bring you comfort. You will value his/her presence in your life. Your faith in God will increase and will develop spiritual inclinations.