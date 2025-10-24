Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2025

Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year ahead. You will have to struggle hard in connection with your business/job. You will commit mistakes if you trust anyone blindly, especially your close associates. If you are planning to sign some business agreement, reconsider your decision. Take investment decisions wisely. Financial position will remain normal, but you need to control your expenses. Your bosses will expect a lot from you. The health of parents/elders will be some concern. You will share good bonding with your mate/spouse. Everyone will respect you for your cooperative and supportive nature. It is a good year for those in love. Love marriage is indicated. You will support your friends and help them when they need it most. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be very strong and could have an argument with your loved one. However, it will be just a passing phase as he/she will understand what you are going through. You will be happy with your married life. There will be tension in the family with a lot of hustles–bustle. Keep control over your speech.