Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2025
Moon semi-square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year ahead. You will have to struggle hard in connection with your business/job. You will commit mistakes if you trust anyone blindly, especially your close associates. If you are planning to sign some business agreement, reconsider your decision. Take investment decisions wisely. Financial position will remain normal, but you need to control your expenses. Your bosses will expect a lot from you. The health of parents/elders will be some concern. You will share good bonding with your mate/spouse. Everyone will respect you for your cooperative and supportive nature. It is a good year for those in love. Love marriage is indicated. You will support your friends and help them when they need it most. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Wednesday, Saturday, Monday
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be very strong and could have an argument with your loved one. However, it will be just a passing phase as he/she will understand what you are going through. You will be happy with your married life. There will be tension in the family with a lot of hustles–bustle. Keep control over your speech.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A dramatic incidence is likely to occur in your romantic life. This will have an impact on you, and you will get out of your way to please this person who has come into your life. Your luck will be favorable. You will receive auspicious news and opportunities for employment. Do not take any risk.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your mate is going to be very helpful towards you. There will be smooth sailing all around. You might consider making a proposal and getting married as soon as possible. You might get some news. It will lift your spirits. Your attempts to recovery will be successful. The road to progress will become brighter.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a very pleasant day. An opportunity for love can come your way through a friend. You will enjoy good vibes and many pleasant moments in one another’s company. You will not face obstacles in matters of the court. You will resolve all your problems with discretion and tactful handling.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Avoid getting into arguments with your lover as this causes unwanted tension. Concentrate on your shared goals and you will find life moving in a better way. You will have to stop yourself from changing your mind in a matter of vital importance. You will pay attention to yoga and spirituality; this will help you to focus your mind.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Spending time in superficial company is indicated as your judgement about people may not be too good. You could meet someone who interests you, but you will decide to test the water. There will be situations of gain. Monetary matters will prevail. There will be an increase in your expenses. Health is perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are going to enjoy a very good rapport with your partner. Both of you will take care of each other’s needs. You might go out of town for a little bit of adventure. You will remain loyal to your well-wishers. This will be your biggest asset. You will feel a complete change in yourself.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Excellent offers can come your way in your working life, and you know you have to take them seriously. This will leave you with less time to devote to your mate. You will have control over your mind. Your work will be accomplished. You will be happy with the success of your child. Love will play an important role in your life.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your love life could go through a trying period, but you will come out victorious. A lot is happening in your life, but you will find it difficult to concentrate only on one area. You will attain prestige and respect. You will meet old friends. There will be happiness in your life.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
A hectic schedule can leave you feeling tired and not up to making too much effort. You might have to spend quite a lot of money to help. Keep your mate content. You will be busy with your work and there will be joyful occasions too. You will feel happy at your workplace. Your bosses will provide you big support.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Those on the lookout for love are likely to face initial disappointment but you are going to be very happy with the way things are worked out. This could be something you had always wanted. You will get the pleasure of a party or picnic. Students will await their results, and the fruits of waiting will be beneficial. Your enemies will get defeated.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Unwanted situations can be avoided if you steer clear of unnecessary arguments. Maybe you need to concentrate on shared goals to get life moving in the direction you want to. Your tour will be beneficial. You will be busy in praying to your God. People will praise your qualities. You will be much liked.