Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2026
Sun conjunct Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get blessings from elders. And your relations with parents too will improve. You will take proper care of their needs. Family life will appear important to you. You will come closer to near and dear ones. You will enjoy good times in family gathering with friends and family members. Your mate will be very accommodative, caring and understanding. Children will listen to you. And your siblings will give full respect. A new person will come into your life, and you will be involved in a cosy relation. Marriage prospects look good. You will have ample job opportunities. And could also go abroad. Financial position will remain stable and strong. You will develop good professional circle. Friends will help. You will remain loyal and trustworthy towards them.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Lime
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love mate expects you to make a considered decision about your future. You will get all the cooperation you need provided you keep him/her involved in the process. You will have monetary gains. Though anger and anxiety are your nature, you will be able to control them. Your work will be completed.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your optimistic approach towards your love life and mate will make you loved more than ever. He/she will feel so sought and it going to reciprocate with some emotions and enthusiasm. The time will be very best. Others work will also be credited to you. But this will not make you feel proud of yourself. You will acknowledge their contributions too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Even though your plans for spending life with chosen partner may get a little unsettled due to trying to please everyone else, you will not hesitate to discontinue this willingly. You will take an impossible task and finish it. Investments made in the past will yield good results. You will keep up the good work.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Romantic life is going to be chaotic as you begin to dream of marriage. There is going to be a festive mood in the family as your plans get well accepted. You will have to think about your rising expenses today, which you cannot avoid also. You will also do extra work for extra income. You will fulfill your family obligations.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
An action-packed day is on the cards. You may want to plan a dreamy retreat to relax and enjoy yourself. By the end of the day, you will feel that your love for mate is increasing. You will have guests coming to your house. You may also choose to visit your relatives. Property disputes will get resolved. Family matters also need attention.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A common goal is likely to keep both of you occupied as both are ambitious to have this new plan materialize. In fact, this is what probably bought you close to each other. You will appreciate it too. There will be some misunderstanding around you which you will be able to remove too. Enemies will get defeated with ease.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A long-distance excursion can be made to visit your beloved who is away from you for a long while now. You will undertake this journey with much optimism and belief. The time is full of a busy schedule. Some events will happen at home or work which will change your life. You are looking at a wonderful future ahead.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are likely to see yourself in a circumstance that requires a lot of diligence and endurance in dealing with your love life. An excursion in the evening is seen. A rift will be avoided at your workplace. You need to avoid having ego issues with your boss. You need to learn to work in team spirit.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Raking over old miseries is not going to make your relationship proceed in the right direction despite what you want. It would be better to let the bygones be bygones. Your income will rise. You will also purchase new items for household needs. Property and family matters will be the main points.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You might need to reduce your stress level which could be due to your over demanding working life. It could be affecting your relations, and it is high time you took a call. You will be busy with online chatting, phone calls etc. You will also move ahead with honesty in your work. Your income will rise.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Someone from a different culture would be attracted to you and you would take your time to understand this. It will take a lot of effort on your part to take this relationship further. You will be willing to do so besides this. You will try to get closer to your loved ones. Your self-confidence will grow. You will give donations and do charity.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Temperamental contrasts between you and your partner could be one of the reasons why he/she is more attractive to you. You find him/her more completing you in many ways. You will be mentally healthy and cheerful. To strengthen the family’s feelings, you can try to search for your roots. You will get lot of support too.