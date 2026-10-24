Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 24th October 2026



Sun conjunct Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will get blessings from elders. And your relations with parents too will improve. You will take proper care of their needs. Family life will appear important to you. You will come closer to near and dear ones. You will enjoy good times in family gathering with friends and family members. Your mate will be very accommodative, caring and understanding. Children will listen to you. And your siblings will give full respect. A new person will come into your life, and you will be involved in a cosy relation. Marriage prospects look good. You will have ample job opportunities. And could also go abroad. Financial position will remain stable and strong. You will develop good professional circle. Friends will help. You will remain loyal and trustworthy towards them.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Monday, Saturday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Pink, Lime

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your love mate expects you to make a considered decision about your future. You will get all the cooperation you need provided you keep him/her involved in the process. You will have monetary gains. Though anger and anxiety are your nature, you will be able to control them. Your work will be completed.