Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 24th September 2025
Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart which will bring favorable results for you. Your seniors and bosses will praise your work. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of fortune for you. So do not take any professional decisions in haste. You will be having good rapport and understanding with your colleagues. You will also have ample time for fun, entertainment and leisure with family members. Your health will remain perfect. And you can also go to an exotic location for travelling with closed ones. You will be facing no major financial worries. You will also be fully dedicated to some particular work. People will praise your work and your contribution. You will also have good bonding with your spouse. New job/business offers will keep coming. Time is favorable. Your property-related matters will be resolved with ease.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Friday, Sunday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Violet, Red, Green
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will pay a lot of attention to the feelings and needs of your soulmate. Both of you will be happy. It is likely that you will meet the family of your beloved. You will try to meet the expectations of your bosses. And you will try your best to achieve the heights of success. Both of you need to listen to your boss and superiors as well.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
On the whole you will be quite pleased with the way things are going. Constant attention from your partner makes you feel good and well-loved too. Drive vehicles carefully. Do not sign any legal document before reading it carefully. Take adequate care of health of your family members, though there is not much to worry about.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is going to be an eventful day. Your mate is likely to keep you amused by various activities. There is every chance that you are going to propose marriage. You will have some problems with members of your family and business life, but you will be able to resolve all of them. You need to be careful about your job and work with honesty and sincerity.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will make sure you move around with people you trust. You have a very dependable mate so there is nothing to worry about on that account. A short journey is indicated. You may think of a major expansion in your business. The plans will materialize, and you will take steps for financial betterment.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be some problem spots in your relationship due to a misunderstanding. It is better to have a heart-to-heart talk with your love mate to clear the air. The behavior of colleagues is going to be good. You can make new investments and also make plans for buying a new property. But you need to cross-check things.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Don’t take people at face value. You will be quite vulnerable and can be taken advantage of. Make your move slowly but be sure of what you are heading into. You need to avoid being emotional. Think with your heart but with your brain. You will make new contracts, but the smallest of details needs a lot of deliberation.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could face a couple of issues but that is mainly because you cannot make up your mind one way or another. Help is always available from your partner if you need it. you will make use of your discretion in money matters. You will make contact with some influential people. They will help you a lot in future.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will take on an assertive stand to make your relationship go in the right direction. Control impulsive action as you do not want the relationship to come to an end. You will not allow your personal life to affect your professional life and commitments. Problems will come but you will find a way out of them. Your opponents will get defeated by you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You could change your partner. Meeting new people will give you an opportunity and you feel this is the best thing you do as you have been feeling very stressed of late. Though money will keep coming. It will not stand with you. There will be deficit in money accumulation. You need to spend carefully.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a happy day. You can head out of town with your lover on a family matter. In the evening, you can expect to attend a social gathering. It is a good time for profit. Those connected with media will get publicity. Your work will get done. You will be in the mood to take rest. And spend time with family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be busy coping with tiresome situations at the work level. Romance will have to wait a while. You won't be pleased about this but there is not much you can do about it. The day will be spent peacefully. You will have a grip in your society and in politics. Your involvement in charitable activities will increase. You will complete your pending task.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The love to run wild is strong, giving into your emotions easily. However, you are likely to meet a person who will try and tame you. You might even end up wanting to get married. You will participate in a family function. You will also meet someone in connection with your professional work.