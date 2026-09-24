Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 24th September 2026

Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart and it is going to be an amazing time for you. You might have to face disputes and court cases. But you will overcome them with ease. The differences between husband and wife will come to an end. You will bring about an improvement in your relationship with bosses. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. Those in romantic relations plan to get married. You will be capable of even facing adverse circumstances with ease. Luck is on the rise. You will have a lot of self-confidence. You will be full of energy. Despite a slow start you will make profit in business. You will manage to get your work done through your contacts. You will reap sudden gains in business. Students should focus on their studies. You will look at life from a different angle. Your name and fame will increase.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be an action-packed day. You might like to take your lover out for lunch or dinner. Your financial condition has improved so you can buy an expensive gift. You need to pay attention to your health, otherwise it may bother you. Be mobile and let go of idleness. Things will be in your favor.