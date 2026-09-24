Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 24th September 2026
Moon conjunct Rahu on your solar return chart and it is going to be an amazing time for you. You might have to face disputes and court cases. But you will overcome them with ease. The differences between husband and wife will come to an end. You will bring about an improvement in your relationship with bosses. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. Those in romantic relations plan to get married. You will be capable of even facing adverse circumstances with ease. Luck is on the rise. You will have a lot of self-confidence. You will be full of energy. Despite a slow start you will make profit in business. You will manage to get your work done through your contacts. You will reap sudden gains in business. Students should focus on their studies. You will look at life from a different angle. Your name and fame will increase.
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Sunday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be an action-packed day. You might like to take your lover out for lunch or dinner. Your financial condition has improved so you can buy an expensive gift. You need to pay attention to your health, otherwise it may bother you. Be mobile and let go of idleness. Things will be in your favor.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A courtship is on the cards. You could want to get involved with someone new but could spend a little time wondering if it is worth all the effort that is needed. You will achieve your goals. It will give you new energy and peace. Your eligibility will enhance your career and help you achieve your goal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are going to get bowled over completely by someone whose vibrant personality draws you closer. This person will keep you happy and amused throughout. You will get untold benefits if you get into new investments. You will get lot of emotional support. Your inclination towards religious and charitable activities will increase.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You are going to put work on the back burner for the time being and just get involved in enjoying life. Endless hours of love and happiness with your loved one will mark the day. You will get full freedom to express yourself. You will focus on exercise for better health. The time is good. You will feel uplifted.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You are on good wavelength and are open to discussing things anytime. Your soul mate is likely to correct you when you start to assume something in a mistaken manner. You will be full of creative energy. You will be able to leave a good impression on others. You will reap immense benefits in your business.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
If your mate is not considerate towards you, you tend to get quite annoyed. Your feeling can get hurt over a small matter, an issue you are sensitive about. You will give time to your family despite being busy with your work. You will be sensitive towards others. By helping others, you will help yourself.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your love mate may have walked out on you which has caused you severe pain and this could be the cause of depression. You will remain somewhat confused and unhappy. All attention will be on your own self. You will get lot of respect also. You will also get what you have always wanted to.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This could be a hard day. You have no choice but to do the best you can. Your mate could cause you tension by not agreeing on an important family matter. Your enemies will get weaker. You will get success in government work. Property related disputes will be resolved with someone’s mediation.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It may be necessary to discuss the roles you both want to take on in this relationship. Do this unhurriedly and be very clear about what you are willing to do and what not. You will be honest with yourself and do your work with dedication and sincerity. You will make correct decisions in business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are not in the mood for a long-term commitment if you are unattached. You could have many admirers so you can take your pick on who to date. It will be money giving days. Your expectations and hopes will touch sky. You will achieve your objectives with courage and determination. You will be a winner.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will wait impatiently for the visit of your love partner with a lot of hope in your heart. You are likely to end up proposing marriage and get a favorable response. The time will be good. You will get good news from somewhere. The time will be full of laughter and children will excel in their time at work.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A few troubles are indicated avoid them. You do not wish to find yourself in the midst of a love triangle just as things are going so well in your relationship. You will initiate a dialogue with your wife/husband and friends. You will have to adopt a friendly attitude with people to achieve success in your work.