Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th April 2026
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give exceptional results for the whole year. The time is favourable for you. There will be good news related to your new job or promotion which will lift the spirits of your family. You will be able to establish yourself in office with your hard work. Everyone will take advice from you. Even your colleagues will be fond of you. You will have monetary gains. Your business too will flourish and prosper. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will fall in love with a person known to you and will also plan to get married. The family will receive some good news. You will be talked off highly because of your noble deeds. Your name and fame will also rise. You will have a feeling of dedication. There will be peaceful atmosphere and calmness at home. There will be struggle in your life, but later you will get success.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday
Lucky colours : Purple, Blue, Brown
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You were busy with your work and could not give proper time to your mate. Now you will try to make up for this time gap by spending wonderful moments together. You will make best use of your good habits in your daily routine. You will also get a big opportunity in your business/job. Despite stiff competition you will get good results.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be drawn in spiritualism in a big way. Your partner will willingly support you in all initiative that you take. This will also affect your relationship in a positive manner. Today you will face every challenge and competition with cleverness and discretion. At office you will remain stress free and enjoy your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will welcome love in your life. And you will get involved soon with someone. Your partner will be expecting commitment from you and even if you would like to turn it into a permanent relationship. You will avoid interfering in others matter. Your enemies and opponents will try to dominate you but will not get success.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You tend to promise a lot of things to your partner. These seem a little unrealistic which you will not be able to fulfill. There is need to be a little more practical with your partner. There will be a tendency towards creative work, and you might meet an influential person. It will open the doors of progress for you.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
A dispute will get resolved in the family. Youth will be quite excited. There will be a solution to problems related to children. You can also go on a short business trip. You will meet a saint and that will make you feel a blessed life.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be in good spirits today. It is going to be a day to have fun and frolic with your sweetheart. You could also buy an expensive item for your beloved. But there will be an exchange of words between you and your boss. It is wise to remain quiet and not take the matter further. Dispute will blow over. You need not worry.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The emotional stability you crave for is coming your way. You would like to base your relationship on a solid foundation because from this you find security and closeness. Your self-confidence and enthusiasm will be terrific. Some positive developments will take place at your workplace. Things will ultimately work in your favour.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You could find yourself right in the middle of a tricky situation and will have to find a way out. You are likely to choose from a couple of options so that both of you stay happy. Things might take a unexpected turn at your workplace. Hence you need to control your temper and remain careful with your speech.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will not be easy to mix romance and work. A lot will depend on how successful you are in separating the two at the same time, ensuring that each does not get neglected. Your enemies won’t be able to harm you; however hard they may try. Students will feel bored and not find studies interesting. Financial position will remain good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You can decide to spend some quality time with your family and spouse. It will turn out to be a wonderful experience and bring loved one’s closure. The desire is too apparent in both. Your dominance in your field of work will continue. And you may decide to do something at any cost. There will increase your fame and respect.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Harsh words exchanged can damage the otherwise good relations you share with your mate. Come out of it before you both start sulking and learn to love. Your advice will be useful to someone in your family, he/she will not take it otherwise. You will move ahead in life with a balanced approach. It will help you a lot.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Avoid getting too much complacent in this relationship. You must keep moving and show your care. Your little acts of display will go a long way in sustaining this relationship. Some advice that you give to your colleagues will make them feel upset, even if your intent is good. Don’t push the matter much.