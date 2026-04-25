Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th April 2026

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give exceptional results for the whole year. The time is favourable for you. There will be good news related to your new job or promotion which will lift the spirits of your family. You will be able to establish yourself in office with your hard work. Everyone will take advice from you. Even your colleagues will be fond of you. You will have monetary gains. Your business too will flourish and prosper. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will fall in love with a person known to you and will also plan to get married. The family will receive some good news. You will be talked off highly because of your noble deeds. Your name and fame will also rise. You will have a feeling of dedication. There will be peaceful atmosphere and calmness at home. There will be struggle in your life, but later you will get success.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Purple, Blue, Brown

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You were busy with your work and could not give proper time to your mate. Now you will try to make up for this time gap by spending wonderful moments together. You will make best use of your good habits in your daily routine. You will also get a big opportunity in your business/job. Despite stiff competition you will get good results.