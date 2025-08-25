Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th August 2025

A powerful opposition between the Moon and Saturn on your solar return chart signals a remarkable year full of achievements. Your ability to stand out and accomplish tasks with remarkable ease will set you apart. Your dedicated efforts at work won’t go unnoticed, possibly earning you rewards or official appreciation. You might also explore new business opportunities, particularly in collaboration or partnerships. Financially, you’ll enjoy a strong and secure position. Your communication skills will shine, enabling you to handle situations with finesse. However, it’s crucial to be mindful of your diet, practice moderation, and follow your doctor’s guidance to stay healthy. Though your rivals may be active, your sharp mind will keep you well-protected from any harm. The year will be dotted with auspicious functions, and wedding plans may very well take shape.

Lucky dates: 7, 16, 25

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Green, Yellow, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A skillful lover, you believe in casting your net far and wide. Many will be drawn to your attractive manner and good looks and are going to revel in your company. Your near and dear ones will come closer to you. You will share amazing bonding. You will be focused on studies. New business/political contacts can be made.