Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi

Birthday Forecast for 25th February 2026

Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for you. If you are looking for new avenues in your job but will find things a little tough. But you will get good results after hard work. New job offers will come but it will not meet your expectations. Your expenses will rise. You will also make progress in your business. Your financial situation is going to be normal. You will have good relations with your colleagues and superiors. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will be blessed with a very fruitful and satisfying family life. Your partner will continue to keep you in high spirits. Joy and cheer will prevail in family ties. Your family members will look forward to you seeking guidance and inspiration. Achievements of children will give you immense joy. Business-related trips will keep you busy.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will be a happy day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. This will increase your name and fame. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. You can also go on a short business trip. You will feel mentally and physically strong. You will gain in your business. And will avoid arguments with colleagues.