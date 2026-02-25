Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th February 2026
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for you. If you are looking for new avenues in your job but will find things a little tough. But you will get good results after hard work. New job offers will come but it will not meet your expectations. Your expenses will rise. You will also make progress in your business. Your financial situation is going to be normal. You will have good relations with your colleagues and superiors. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will be blessed with a very fruitful and satisfying family life. Your partner will continue to keep you in high spirits. Joy and cheer will prevail in family ties. Your family members will look forward to you seeking guidance and inspiration. Achievements of children will give you immense joy. Business-related trips will keep you busy.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Red, Violet, Off-white
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will be a happy day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. This will increase your name and fame. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. You can also go on a short business trip. You will feel mentally and physically strong. You will gain in your business. And will avoid arguments with colleagues.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today your problems will start getting solved. Some people will challenge your authority at workplace, but you will overcome stiff resistance. Time has now started to change. So have your fortunes. You will get better job opportunities. You can start a new job. Those who are unmarried may get marriage proposals. You will also come in contact with an influential person who will help you in days to come.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be lucky in matters of money and finances. Your investments will yield rich dividends. This will make your financial position stable and strong. You can also get involved with some people whom you will meet outside place. Things will turn cosy. You will stay away from disputes. You will also feel tremendous attraction towards something.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will feel obstacles at your workplace. There will be conspiracy and plots against you. You need to be alert. Health of a family member might turn delicate all of a sudden. But your relations with friends will get better. You will work hard for extra income and take responsibility properly. A religious trip with family members is also possible.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You will be under pressure in your job. Your bosses expect good results from you. Your performance was far from satisfactory. But you have the ability and talent. You can cope with the problems. And you will do well. Your loved ones will support you fully. You need to be careful about money matters. And will develop spiritual inclinations.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will perform well today in your job/profession. There will be an increase in your prestige. You will do some work, which will bring you applause. Financial position will be good. You will also try something new in your life but will remain alert. Your bonding with mate will be perfect. Lovebirds will come closer. Career related work will move forward.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a mixed day for you. Your opponent/enemies will try to create constant problems for you but will not succeed. You will have opportunities to earn money. You will also get a chance to make friends with higher ups. Relations with your mate will remain nice. Some legal problems will be sorted out with tact and understanding.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will enjoy very good relations with your parents today. And will also get some landed property. You will also get promoted in your job. There can be increase in pay package too. The resolutions taken by you will be fulfilled. You will also get good results in the financial field. A large amount of money might come in from somewhere. Peace and harmony will prevail in family.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be relieved of some long-standing tension in your family life. This will please you and you will be able to focus much better on your work. Money inflow will be continuous. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. You will also easily achieve your targets in your work. You will be monetary and mentally satisfied.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It will be a testing day for you. There will be some criticism or opposition at your workplace. But you will not care about it much. Misunderstandings will be resolved gradually. Financial condition will be normal. You will meet some strangers but will desist from trusting them. Positive energy will flow inside you. And you will learn from old mistakes.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will be able to complete your tasks despite difficulties. Your work will get done. You will get more organized and make progress in your job/profession. You will also come in contact with the high and mighty. Housewives will remain busy with household affairs. Children will study hard for their exams. You can also plan decoration/renovation of your house.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you need to take care of your health. And will take advice of some senior person in connection with some important subject. You also need to control your emotions. Otherwise, work that you have visualized will get struck in between. Monetary conditions will be normal. You need to avoid bad company. You will get held up money back.