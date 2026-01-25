Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th January 2026

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results. You will have gains in business. Money and wealth will keep coming. There will be serious discussion with your bosses about increasing your wages. You will have monetary gains in business. Your seniors will be happy with your performance at work. You will also get drawn to a person known to you, leading to a warm and fulfilling relationship. You will also plan to get married. You will also have good bonding with your family members. Your brothers will give you full respect. There will be peace and happiness in family relationships. You can participate in recreational activities. You will also get drawn to an unwanted controversy. There are chances of some matter being revealed that you wanted to keep a secret. However, misunderstandings with family members will gradually get removed.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Khaki, Red, Violet

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This week the road to success will be bright. You will gain in your business. New financial gains are indicated. You will also make new investments which will prove to be beneficial. Your work will also be completed. Your work will keep you so busy that you will not get time even for yourself. People will acknowledge your intelligence. Your bosses will appreciate your work. Those who are jealous of you will be envious of your popularity. Your family life will be good. There will be joy and cheer in family relations. You will also plan to go out with your family. Achievements will bring peace and happiness into your life, and you will feel secure and content.

