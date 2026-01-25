Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th January 2026
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results. You will have gains in business. Money and wealth will keep coming. There will be serious discussion with your bosses about increasing your wages. You will have monetary gains in business. Your seniors will be happy with your performance at work. You will also get drawn to a person known to you, leading to a warm and fulfilling relationship. You will also plan to get married. You will also have good bonding with your family members. Your brothers will give you full respect. There will be peace and happiness in family relationships. You can participate in recreational activities. You will also get drawn to an unwanted controversy. There are chances of some matter being revealed that you wanted to keep a secret. However, misunderstandings with family members will gradually get removed.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Khaki, Red, Violet
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This week the road to success will be bright. You will gain in your business. New financial gains are indicated. You will also make new investments which will prove to be beneficial. Your work will also be completed. Your work will keep you so busy that you will not get time even for yourself. People will acknowledge your intelligence. Your bosses will appreciate your work. Those who are jealous of you will be envious of your popularity. Your family life will be good. There will be joy and cheer in family relations. You will also plan to go out with your family. Achievements will bring peace and happiness into your life, and you will feel secure and content.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a wonderful week for you. Your dreams will get fulfilled and you will achieve everything. Your hard work, dedication and sincerity will pay off, and you could be promoted in your job. Your peers and bosses will support you. Your path will become easier with the help of an influential person. But do not trust others in financial matters. You may get cheated. You need to be aware of the enemies and foes. You will have good bonding with your mate/spouse. Guests will arrive and you will be busy welcoming them. You will also get the blessings of your elders. The understanding between husband and wife will be very good. Financial condition will be stable and strong.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a favorable week for you. The situation at workplace will be in your favor. You will give a glimpse of your talent through your hard work and dedication. Your bosses will discuss and implement your ideas. You will also receive an important message for some person. Students will be successful in exams/interviews. It is a very important time for young people. Those in job could be promoted or given additional responsibility. Your colleagues will be good to you and will be happy with your good work. You will also give full time to your family. You will also have wonderful bonding and understanding with your partner. It is time for spiritual and religious gains.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a testing week for you. Your bosses will be on your side, and you will complete your pending work with alacrity. You will also have new ideas. Some people may try to corner you, but you will have the situation under control. You will be busy in the office as well as at home. Your family members will keep supporting you. Your hard work and efforts will prove fruitful. You will complete your work with dedication. Your financial position will also keep getting better. Those who are single will get marriage proposals. You will have good understanding with your brothers. You will also receive pleasant news from somewhere. You will get back struck up money.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your efforts will be rewarded. Conditions at workplace will be in your favor. Beware of being cheated in financial matters. Don’t trust other persons easily. In the dispute between brothers, conditions will be in your favor. Your capabilities will also be revealed to people. You will be busy with daily activities. You will have pressure to complete your pending work but will be able to do so. You will meet an influential person and get immediate benefits. You will also give entire time to your family. Your time will be spent in joy and laughter. You need to take control over unnecessary expenses. Students will get good results in exams/interviews. You will use your knowledge discretion and will increase your profits in business.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be favorable events taking place for you this week. Money will come in from somewhere. You will have happiness and joy in family relations. You will get good results in your business. You will also fulfill the demands of your family members. You will complete your work with dedication and full honesty. You will increase your profits in business. You will also receive valuable gifts from relatives. You will also bring some changes to the personnel and at your workplace. Your misunderstanding with brothers will get resolved. You will have high self-confidence and your responsibilities at the workplace will increase. Success will be at your feet. Your health will remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be absorbed in your work. And you will be getting better opportunities in your job/business. There will be positive changes in your behavior and habits. You will discuss matters of great importance with your bosses. You will also get a work order from abroad. You will also adopt a positive attitude towards people. In business you will be enthusiastic because of rising profits. You will enjoy the best of health. Your bonds will be strengthened between brothers and other relatives. You will be hopeful of one person, but your expectation will be hampered. You will also establish relationships with influential people. Travelling will help you in obtaining money. Money will keep coming.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Things are looking bright this week. The range of contacts will be quite big and widespread. You will move forward with focus on your objective. The time is favorable for students. The results of competitive/departmental exams will come in your favor. Your financial condition will get stronger. The work you have thought about will be completed. You will be busy with some functions. You will be busy with family and will receive some good news from relatives. Seeing your progress, people will be jealous of you. You will possess a rich personality and will meet a close friend. There will be improvements in your health. You will adopt a liberal attitude in your home and business.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your monetary gains will increase, and your confidence will also rise. Your property disputes will get resolved. You will also have happy moments with your partner. Your colleagues will help you a lot. You will also get appreciation for your efforts. The people around you will be fascinated with your personality and work. It will open the doors of progress for you. There can be a promotion or increase in salary. You will get something new for the house. The passage of time is smooth. You need to be patient and balance currently. Your friendship with the officials will come in your rescue. You will be able to accomplish the most difficult tasks very easily. Business prospects in the future are bright.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have some tensions due to love affairs. It is time to take stock of the situation and take an appropriate decision. You might be handed additional responsibility at the workplace. You will get victory in financial matters. You will have some differences of opinion with your bosses, but matter will get resolved quickly. You will have good time with your family members. Your partner will continue to support you. You will also come in contact with new people who will later be of help to you. The money that was struck for a long time will be yours with little effort. You will get success in job / business. An unexpected meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will spend a lot of time with your family. Your financial position will be stable, and you will adopt a positive approach towards life. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve. You will be full of enthusiasm and will make maximum use of your contacts. Conversation and contacts will be of importance to you. This will help in completing your tasks. A new person will come into your life suddenly. Relationships, people and places will also hold an important place in your life. Your routine life will be regular and balanced. Your health is going to be wonderful. You will look at life with a totally different perspective.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The beginning of the week is going to be good. You will have monetary gains. And will also get a chance to rise in your business. Matters connected to the government will be resolved. The work related to bankers will be done well on time. You will get loan for a project of yours. You will have good working relations with your colleagues. Lovemates will enjoy each other’s company. You will make your house a heaven. Qualities of being the best father/mother are in you. You will get the results of your work. You will make all efforts to make money. People will praise you. You will take pleasure in things. Your bosses will be happy with you and praise your work. A balanced attitude will bring success.