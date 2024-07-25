Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th July 2024

Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart which means you will have mixed results this year. You will be tested to the fullest and will have to work hard. Yet your plans will get struck. There will be plotting and conspiracy against you. And enemies will try to harm you. But will not get success. You will have differences of opinion with your peers and superiors but will be able to convince them. You will face tough competition in your business. Your financial position will be good. But you may borrow money from some person. Your expenses will increase and it will upset your budget. Your romantic life will be good and you will get full support from your beloved. Your siblings will keep supporting you. Friends will remain on your side. Health will remain perfect. And you may plan to go on a holiday with family.

25th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Khaki

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could go to extremes in order to reach your goals today. You may be so obsessed about getting what you want that you don’t even think about giving up when you meet resistance. Unfortunately, others might see your current ruthlessness as a behavior that needs to be checked, so they band together to put you in your place.