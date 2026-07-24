Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th July 2026
Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for the whole year. You will be excellent at developing new contracts. People in the family will live with mutual love and respect. You will enjoy wonderful marital life. Visits from your relatives will create a vibrant atmosphere. You will be much loved. You will look after your children like a good guardian and will plan for your child’s future. The path to progress is also bright. You will accept a new responsibility. You will get the expected help from your friends and colleagues. You must be very humble and soft with your relationship. You will also be highly result oriented. Your business will flourish. There will be enthusiasm about some festival or function, and you will be busy with preparations. There will be good vibes from all directions. You will make progress in business and job and in finance related work.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : White, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Work is going to take precedence over love. Your emotions are likely to have to take a back seat for a while. However, your mate is going to be understanding. There will be the pressure to complete your work on time and there will be a change in your mood. But you will rise to the occasion. The placement of Moon will bring happiness.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You want to play the field and not get seriously involved right now. You could be the center of attraction of a social gathering, turning your charm and attracting the opposite sex. There will be special arrangements at home. Your dear ones will help to create a cheerful atmosphere. You will get lot mental peace and satisfaction. You will get happiness from children.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
If you keep your emotions under control, it will help you deal with situations that call for stability and peace in your love life that are likely to get out of control. You will feel yourself free of bondages and restrictions. You will keep your relations energetic. The graph of your popularity will go up. Your dear ones will help to create a cheerful atmosphere.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Although your relationship is likely to be superficial you will move with the flow and enjoy some fine moments of love. Expect some ups and downs. There are chances of travelling outside. You will achieve success in your career and get lot of name and fame. You will get victory in legal matters.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be persistent and sometimes a little stubborn also, but this is going to work for you. However, do not get into any situation that causes fights. Some important discussion with your bosses might take place. You will get success in some work-related matter. You will enhance your prestige. You will feel a positivity within you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may have to make your partner understand your point of view. Do not rush long into pushing your love life to get better. This will happen in its own time. You will be extremely happy. You will spend on new clothes and jewelry. You will also play some sport and be busy with it. Health will remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You may have to work hard to keep your romance from floundering. You may not see eye to eye with your lover but don’t let this become a stumbling block. Your expenses will rise. Your work will get done. You will remain busy with social activities. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party. Your attitude towards others will be flexible.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
An event might have to be postponed to a later date. Don’t go in for any dramatic changes in your love life. Let your love get a solid foundation first. There will be improvement in health. If you are planning take care of all situations. How you present yourself will be the important factor. But it will be vital too.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will devote a lot of time and energy to your soul mate. Your considerate attitude will not go wasted as all the love you had is going to be reciprocated. You will be extremely happy today. Helping a friend of yours will turn out to be a nice gesture for which you will be praised a lot. Your differences in family will get resolved.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Make some new love strategies that are intended to please your soul mate. You might speak impulsively and regret this later as you could unintentionally cause hurt. Students will focus on their studies. It will be a day spent in a nice way. You will enjoy yourself with your children. You will get support from your better half.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There are many moments of joy that you share with your partner. Your love life is going to be exciting. The evening can be spent in the company of friends. You will meet an important person. You will shine in your work. Your difficulties will be over. Time is favorable. You will have hopes for a bright future and will plan accordingly.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
An interesting moment can lead to a romance that is pleasant and vibrant. Keep your expectations in check as it is too early to start making any demands with your mate. The differences with your brothers will come to an end. Your creative side will be to the fore. You will be interested in religious work.