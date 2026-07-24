Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 25th July 2026



Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for the whole year. You will be excellent at developing new contracts. People in the family will live with mutual love and respect. You will enjoy wonderful marital life. Visits from your relatives will create a vibrant atmosphere. You will be much loved. You will look after your children like a good guardian and will plan for your child’s future. The path to progress is also bright. You will accept a new responsibility. You will get the expected help from your friends and colleagues. You must be very humble and soft with your relationship. You will also be highly result oriented. Your business will flourish. There will be enthusiasm about some festival or function, and you will be busy with preparations. There will be good vibes from all directions. You will make progress in business and job and in finance related work.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : White, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Work is going to take precedence over love. Your emotions are likely to have to take a back seat for a while. However, your mate is going to be understanding. There will be the pressure to complete your work on time and there will be a change in your mood. But you will rise to the occasion. The placement of Moon will bring happiness.