Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 25th June 2026

Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Your sources of income will be good, but your expenses too will rise. A new person will come into your life suddenly leading to a warm and passionate affair. It could end in marriage. You will enjoy this wonderful relationship. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. But at times you will have differences of opinion with near and dear ones. Your bosses will have a lot of expectations from you. And you will find resistance from some of your colleagues. You will think of a change in job profile but need to take decisions carefully. You will also plan a major expansion in your business but may go for a re-think. You will also make new investments carefully. You will develop interest in religious matters and become spiritual. Your deeds will bring you good name and fame. But take care of your overall health.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Blue, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

A happy occasion may be celebrated with friends and you, and your lover would be happy to host this together. You could get very sensitive about a thing that gets brought up by chance. You will devote your time to your work. Students will also be devoted to their studies. Things will just be normal.