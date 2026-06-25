Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th June 2026
Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Your sources of income will be good, but your expenses too will rise. A new person will come into your life suddenly leading to a warm and passionate affair. It could end in marriage. You will enjoy this wonderful relationship. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. But at times you will have differences of opinion with near and dear ones. Your bosses will have a lot of expectations from you. And you will find resistance from some of your colleagues. You will think of a change in job profile but need to take decisions carefully. You will also plan a major expansion in your business but may go for a re-think. You will also make new investments carefully. You will develop interest in religious matters and become spiritual. Your deeds will bring you good name and fame. But take care of your overall health.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Blue, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
A happy occasion may be celebrated with friends and you, and your lover would be happy to host this together. You could get very sensitive about a thing that gets brought up by chance. You will devote your time to your work. Students will also be devoted to their studies. Things will just be normal.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There could be some unseen circumstances which may render you unable to fulfill the expectation of your lover. Travel plans you might be interested in making will not see the light of day. You will bring about a change in your lifestyle. Minor failures should be taken as steps to bigger successes. You may face career setbacks and financial problems for some time though.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Work issues can keep you busy and keep you away from your partner and even from paying attending to your lover who will not be happy with the things going on. You need to give time to your family. Your efforts may get their reward later but at present you won't get anything. So just have patience.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could be courageous enough to discuss some issues that have been troubling you for a long time now. While it may lead to small hick-ups, you are willing to face the music as it comes. New contacts will be established which may prove quite rewarding in future. Progeny may give you good news to be delighted.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A piece of news will keep you in high spirits during the day and you will be on cloud nine. You will take care of your lover very well and ensure that he/she gets the love deserved. All your money-related endeavors will be crowned with success. May be something auspicious and noble take place. Your honor and reputation will get boosted.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will matter to you a lot as to what your partner feels about a plan that is being looked upon. You are thinking about something very big. Your own achievements will be admired by all. You will get appreciation from all quarters. But keep your documents well secured and remain alert from rivals.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You along with your partner can visit a place with an idea of buying a dream house. Plans will be delayed however, and you both will be forced to deal with this delay causing element. You will take life as a challenge. You will not deviate from your objectives. You will also be free of financial problems.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You can consolidate yourself well after the recent fall outs and problems in your plans about love life. There could be a trip with your partner that may bring much needed relief. You will spend money on luxuries, servants, vehicles and business, these things will attract you. It is time to make gains and profits in work.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The time is good to ask your chosen one for a date. It will be full of beautiful moments to cherish. There will be a lot to find and love that you share. You will use your entire energy in earning money. You will give lot of time to your business, which will be beneficial for you. You will prosper a lot.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Perhaps you cannot gauze at the nuances taking place and this could bring some problems in your love life. Some unexpected turns are likely to deter you from taking important decisions. You will want to do a lot for the people you care about. You will have financial gains. There will be quality in your work. You will be focused a lot.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
All is well on the love front. Doubts filing your mind as you struggle to believe that you are the winner will disappear by the end of the day. It would be better to have a heart-to-heart talk. You will establish a good connection with your customers. You will progress more and the time will reap rewards.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You are heading for a hectic day. Your lover will confide in you, and you are going to get to know the extent of some of his/her feelings about you, a thing which you were unaware of till now. You will establish a dialogue with everyone. You will attain your objectives at any cost and emerge winner.