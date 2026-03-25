Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th March 2026
Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and will give excellent results. You will make progress in your job. Everyone will praise your impressive personality. Your business will also prosper and flourish. Love mates will enjoy wonderful bonding. You will have plans to get married in your mind. Your income will be good. You will win confidence in your associates. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will bring many luxury items to your house. You will achieve your target in a very methodical way and will succeed in all your endeavour. If unemployed, you may get the appointment letter and if already in service, may get promotion. You will get back your due money. Your brothers will support you. Legal issues will get resolved. You will be in good mood and full of self-confidence. You will feel relaxed and secure.
Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25
Lucky Days: Friday, Monday, Tuesday
Lucky Colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your mate could bring some stress to your relationship by not agreeing on an important future. You might find this tough to cope with, but you will have to bear with it. You will have a tough time at work. You will be burdened with additional responsibility. You may face serious problems and be unable to give full time to your family.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
If you are single, there will be no dearth of admirers so you can choose to date with. Time is ripe to see whether you want to make a long-term commitment. Maybe you will find a suitable and right person to get married. You need to drive your vehicle carefully otherwise you may have to face problems. You will get relief from the chronic ailments.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You can make error in assuming something incorrectly, but your other half is going to make sure you rectify it. You will spend a wonderful evening with family. You may attend some conference or seminar via internet. You will dominate due to your vast knowledge. You will get lot of names and fame too.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your spirits can get hurt over a minor issue, an issue you are particularly sensitive about. You presume your lover to be more thoughtful and can even get annoyed. You will look after the needs of your elderly. The communication gap between the generations will be reduced by your tact. Your lovable nature will win you lot of admirers.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There could be a spat over the roles you both play. Maybe the situation requires you to try some change. You might need to deliberate this at length with your mate friends help will make you achieve all your targets. Hurdles will come but you will overcome them despite all odds. Your hard work will be duly rewarded. You will not have any task unfinished.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You may want to continue with your present partner due to persistent tension between you. The misperception will prevail and you are going to wonder how to tackle it. The day will turn out to be good. All your tasks will be completed. Health will be fine. Enemies and foes won’t be able to damage your interests. Your financial position is good.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A pleasant courtship is indicated. You would want to get close to someone new but could have a great time wondering if it is worth all the planning. Your honour and prestige will swell. Success is assured in an exam or interview. Social life will keep you engaged. Some good news regarding health of a family member will lift your spirits.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will look forward to the visit of your love mate which is after a little while. You are possibly going to end up proposing marriage. It will be a very memorable day. You will work with full loyalty and commitment to accomplish your task. You will feel that your family is your strength. Earning money can be a little task though.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Stay away from all the tricky situations. There is every chance of finding yourself in an unpleasant situation. Try to stay positive with someone you love and trust. Your commercial activities will be more hectic. You may try hard for your home life and family comforts. You will win people’s confidence.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will get bowled over by an energetic person who is going to keep you engaged and tickled all the time. Before long, new spirits are going to develop those of love. If you are in business, you will succeed in expanding your business area. Your efforts will be duly rewarded. You will spend liberally on luxury items.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a happy day. You will have good time with your family and friends. You will be lost in memories of good old days. You may plan to buy a new vehicle. You will achieve your goals diplomatically and everyone will admire you for your intelligence. The placement of Moon will give you place. You may have a hike in salary if in job.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a challenging toss-up between work and play today. You will choose to go with the latter. Limitless hours of love and amusement with your mate will fill the second part of the day. You will enrich your knowledge and get happiness from your progeny. Your morale will be upbeat. You will get some money as well.