Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th March, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th March 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th March 2026

Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and will give excellent results. You will make progress in your job. Everyone will praise your impressive personality. Your business will also prosper and flourish. Love mates will enjoy wonderful bonding. You will have plans to get married in your mind. Your income will be good. You will win confidence in your associates. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will bring many luxury items to your house. You will achieve your target in a very methodical way and will succeed in all your endeavour. If unemployed, you may get the appointment letter and if already in service, may get promotion. You will get back your due money. Your brothers will support you. Legal issues will get resolved. You will be in good mood and full of self-confidence. You will feel relaxed and secure.

Lucky Dates: 7, 16, 25

Lucky Days: Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your mate could bring some stress to your relationship by not agreeing on an important future. You might find this tough to cope with, but you will have to bear with it. You will have a tough time at work. You will be burdened with additional responsibility. You may face serious problems and be unable to give full time to your family.

