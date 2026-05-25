Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th May, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

25th May 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th May 2026
Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart will give fantastic results. You will adopt a kind and liberal attitude. Your zest and zeal to do new things in life will be unmatched. Your energy level too will be high. You will adapt yourself to situation in life well. You will also buy new things for your house. You will also buy or sell new property. You will also get job offers. A major expansion in business is not ruled out. You will be busy with activities like insurance, investments etc. Your confidence level will be high. You will share wonderful bonding with your mate. Love mates will plan to get married. You will discharge your domestic responsibilities very well. You will also undertake numerous business trips and will contact lot of new people. You will have command over your work like a successful person. You will also be very creative and will bring more proficiency in your writing. Pay attention to your health.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Green, Red, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Too much sacrifice is not only talking up your time but has become very tiring for you also. Perhaps you need to concentrate a little more on your needs in this relationship. Today you will make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence. There will be rest, peace and stability in your personal life. By helping your friends, you will be doing good work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You would like to play the field and enjoy the company of more than one person. Your charming manner will play a big role in attracting people to you quite easily. You will try to give your best at work. You will be relieved of the dilemma and doubts that you are facing. After noon you will have mental peace. Financial position will be normal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are going to accept a lot in the right spirit and begin to enjoy life again. A better understanding of developments in your relationship will make life a lot simpler. Although others might neglect you, you will keep your behavior normal. You will achieve something new that will bring happiness and peace in your life and help you feel secure.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Good prospects are in store for you. You are likely to settle down soon and begin to raise a family. A piece of good news will make you happy. Your expenses and earnings will be equal. Your married life will be full of happiness. Your mind will be pre-occupied with office related work. Just take a break and relax a bit.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You can find passionate love affair after a long time. You will be taken up with the nature of this person in your life, and this will lead to an exciting and long-lasting friendship. Your behavior towards everyone will be good and you will achieve fame. You will also not waste your time on useless work. But complete your tasks with sincerity. Your boss will be happy with your performance.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You might ask your lover to go out of town with you. You want to go for a long-term commitment, so you are unlikely to waste your time on non-serious activities. You will receive auspicious news, and you will be happy. Money inflow will be continuous. The work of pensioners that was struck will be done. You will get new ideas and will be successful.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Try to be more practical in your approach to love and deal with issues as and when they arise. A minor tiff can escalate if you do not stop it in time. It is a day to earn good profit. You will make changes in your office and house. You will also make some important decisions in order to do something new in business.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Family issues at home can keep you away from your mate for most of the day. However, you will have an exciting time when you get some time together later. Your time will be happily spent with your family. The worries regarding your family and children will be resolved to an extent. If you work with intelligence, you will get all the benefits.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You may want to ask your beloved for a favor, and you will not be refused. Financial betterment will allow you to splurge on the desires of your love partner. But rising expenses will bother you. Control your expenses otherwise your budget will go haywire. Your incomplete work will be completed. Your health will be perfect.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are heading for a pleasant day. You will get a chance to go out with your beloved and you would like to choose a romantic retreat which you can visit and enjoy. Even after putting in a lot of effort, you will get embroiled in problems. Guests will visit and you will be very busy. You will also be able to complete an important task.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There could be some misunderstanding caused by a lack of communication which could result in a great deal of anguish. Try to improve on this to enjoy overall enjoyment. It is a day for doing hard work and getting results. You will be happy to complete the work and feel happy to get the desired results. You will get success in establishing relations with higher-ups.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Additional responsibility at the workplace will keep you very busy. A colleague of yours can try and get friendly with you and you will be quite pleasantly surprised. The time will be spent on entertainment, good food etc. Your source of earning will increase. Old losses in business will be recovered. You will meet interesting people.