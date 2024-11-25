Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th November 2024
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. There will be lot of ups and downs in your work. You need to keep an eye on your opponents. If you are planning to expand your business, the plans may not materialize. But your mutual understanding with your bosses will be good and they keep encouraging you. You will be caught up by problems. And you will have to face challenges at every step on the way. You will also have tiff with your partner/spouse but relations will remain normal. Your hands will be tight regarding money matters. If you lend money to someone you will have trouble in getting it back. Your family will extend all the help in the difficult time. You will find that your entire family is standing with you in hour of need. Your expenses will also double. You need to be careful in love matters otherwise you may be betrayed. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
25th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Blue
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Your hard work will bring you good gains. You will receive benefits on every front. And will reap financial benefits. Your proposals will get cleared by government authorities. And there could be plans to spend the day with family and go on an outing. Health will remain perfect.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a good day for you. You will be very lucky. There will be no worries on financial front. Your amazing abilities and qualities will help you increase your business profits. You will meet old colleagues and mates and will recall good old days. You could also be invited to some wedding ceremony or party.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is going to be a fortunate day. You will get unmatched success in whatever work you undertake. Your revolutionary ideas will be well received. You will make good progress in your profession/business. And will be able to solve your problems. Your profits will increase. You will benefit from good business deals.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You may be expecting a lot in your relations. But may not have the patience to let things take place. You need to make lot of sacrifices for making relations work. And need to show lot of understanding too. Your mate and family members also have lot of expectations from you. You need to take care of those too.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It will be a happy day. There will be atmosphere of peace and joy in the family. News about your sibling’s progress will cheer you up. You will make plans for their future prospects. You will accept responsibilities at your workplace and will enjoy them. There could be some function on a grand scale at your home. You will be busy with the preparations.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will face the challenges with confidence. You will perform very well at your workplace. Your commitment will win you many admirers. Students will clear important exams or interviews. You will be making best use of your political connections to get your work done and will be interacting with high ranking officials.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your life will again come on track. You will be given added responsibility at your workplace. Unemployed persons would get better job offers. Financial position will be much better now. It is right time for higher studies and taking research field etc. There will be a positive change in your life. People will give you good advice.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today your determination and self-confidence will be strong. You will take challenging job and come out winner. No one will be able to stand up to you. You will understand feelings of your mate and will do your best to please him/her. Your financial position will keep getting better. You may undertake some religious journey too.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It will be a wonderful day. You will have the stamina and the energy to get your tasks completed. And will work with full dedication and commitment. Your bosses will be highly appreciative. Financial gains will keep coming. You will be holding talks with family members about some proposal for marriage. It will be fruitful. You will buy stuff for house hold needs.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will get mixed results. There will be peace at your home. And you will be successful in love matters. But differences of opinion may arise at your work place. You will not be able to complete your work and there will be obstacles. But you will keep on making efforts. And will get success eventually. Financial position will remain comfortable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will remain busy in family affairs. Money inflow will be good but your expenses too will rise. There will be some good news regarding your partner’s progress in profession. It will please you. Children will get admission in courses of their choice. And auspicious functions like engagements, wedding or birthday can take place.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The wonderful times you are having will continue. You will have a good time at place of work. And will impress everyone with your ideas and ability to do things. Your colleagues would appreciate your efforts whole heartedly. Overall financial condition will be good. There will be moments of joy and cheer in family. Family members will support you.