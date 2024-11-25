Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th November 2024

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. There will be lot of ups and downs in your work. You need to keep an eye on your opponents. If you are planning to expand your business, the plans may not materialize. But your mutual understanding with your bosses will be good and they keep encouraging you. You will be caught up by problems. And you will have to face challenges at every step on the way. You will also have tiff with your partner/spouse but relations will remain normal. Your hands will be tight regarding money matters. If you lend money to someone you will have trouble in getting it back. Your family will extend all the help in the difficult time. You will find that your entire family is standing with you in hour of need. Your expenses will also double. You need to be careful in love matters otherwise you may be betrayed. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

25th November 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Blue

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a wonderful day. Your hard work will bring you good gains. You will receive benefits on every front. And will reap financial benefits. Your proposals will get cleared by government authorities. And there could be plans to spend the day with family and go on an outing. Health will remain perfect.