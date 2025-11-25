Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th November 2025

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Your long-time worries will come to an end. There will be an increase in your knowledge, and you will read variety of literature. As a result, your confidence will also get boosted. Your communications skills are going to be second to none. You will enter dialogues with people and be able to get your work done. The circle of friends and contacts will increase. You will be successful in love and romance. You will also plan to get married. You will take a proper decision after a lot of serious thoughts. There will be a change in your daily routine and lifestyle. Your financial position is going to be strong. Your involvement in politics and social activities will also increase. Your property related disputes would get resolved. You will tackle difficult problems with self-confidence and will power.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be confident of the way your relationship is progressing. Your partner is going to be very cooperative, and you are going to have an easy and relaxed atmosphere to function. Your behavior will be good. Some new work will be completed at this time. You will adorn new clothes. You will complete your tasks.