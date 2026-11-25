25th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 25th November 2026

Moon sextile Saturn in your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. There will be livelihood opportunities to rise in your life. You will get job/business offers. You will also plan your career well. There are career opportunities eagerly waiting for you. Financially you will be stronger and on a solid footing. You will earn well. Your investments will yield excellent results. You will also get your struck money from somewhere. You will also plan to get married. Those who have love relations for a long time will plan to get married. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will stay away from controversy. You will also get the chance to go to social gatherings, weddings or any other auspicious occasions. The time is good for achievements, and you will get lots of acclaim. Students will perform well.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are heading for an action-packed time. You and your love mate could decide to adventure out on a long trip. Lighthearted activities will keep you both amused. Refrain from putting pressure on those who are your well-wishers and thereby upset them in the process. Help them to move ahead in life.