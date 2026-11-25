25th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th November 2026
Moon sextile Saturn in your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. There will be livelihood opportunities to rise in your life. You will get job/business offers. You will also plan your career well. There are career opportunities eagerly waiting for you. Financially you will be stronger and on a solid footing. You will earn well. Your investments will yield excellent results. You will also get your struck money from somewhere. You will also plan to get married. Those who have love relations for a long time will plan to get married. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will stay away from controversy. You will also get the chance to go to social gatherings, weddings or any other auspicious occasions. The time is good for achievements, and you will get lots of acclaim. Students will perform well.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, White
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are heading for an action-packed time. You and your love mate could decide to adventure out on a long trip. Lighthearted activities will keep you both amused. Refrain from putting pressure on those who are your well-wishers and thereby upset them in the process. Help them to move ahead in life.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may be longing to enjoy your freedom even though you are surrounded by many admirers. You certainly do not want to commit yourself to one person right now. It is a peaceful day. Your interest in work will be low and move on to recreation and fun-filled activities. Children would like to study; they will do the work on time and results will be good.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Romantic feelings for one of your colleagues could begin developing. This is likely to be reciprocated, and a fun relationship can start which both are going to enjoy. Students should not be fearful of interviews. Luck is on your side. But do not take advantage of your friends and relatives in financial matters.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your love affair is putting you in quite a dilemma with its constant ups and downs. Take a break and decide if you should continue within it or call it off. You might have to face problems and delays to do any work. God’s blessings will help you tide over crisis which will come all of a sudden.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could get in touch with a friend for old times’ sake and temptation to get involved with this person could be very strong. Old flames can be re-kindled. You need to get rid of your tensions and worries. It is some knowledge –enhancing day. The clouds of uncertainty that were hovering over you, will be removed. New possibilities will arise.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You both are likely to face problems communicating properly with others. Your confidence can get shaken by something your lover says. This area needs to be worked upon. You might sign new contacts. You will achieve new heights in romance. You might even go on a pilgrimage. You will be inclined towards spirituality.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your love will increase and you would love to share a lot of activities with your mate. You might consider matrimony and look seriously at setting down peacefully. First half of the day will be great, but the other half will be busy. Be cautious before signing any document. Read it carefully or you might be cheated.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
An opportunity to start a new friendship is very much there. You could get besotted with your lover and want to spend as much time together as is possible. Your monetary matters will take precedence. You will gather money for your needs. You will remain busy shopping etc. You will pay full attention to your work. You need to be careful.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are a very social person, getting around to mixing with everyone quite easily. You usually enjoy yourself and this could lead to a romance starting which will be an enjoyable affair. Differences between husband and wife will get resolved. It will take some time for you to achieve what you have in mind.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Domestic matters can keep you on your toes. You are keen to ask your sweetheart to join you in a financial venture which will be beneficial to both of you. You will get help of the people near you, but they will make a show to do you a favor. It will be a day for the completion of government’s task.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You have a lot to share with your mate, and this is how you are going to spend the day. Love matters will be discussed, and this could include fixing a date for your marriage. Whatever work you undertake will be completed. Pending work will also be completed. You will have to work systematically and your best because of stiff completion.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Pay attention to what is important and do not waste time on petty matters. You need to put in some effort to sustain the relationship which has been going downhill for a while. It is a prestige enhancing day. You will be having love for strangers, which will give happiness to them. You will feel relaxed.