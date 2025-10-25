Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th October 2025

Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart. It is going to be an exceedingly exciting period for you. These are the wonderful times you always wanted to have. Your creative side will emerge in front of people. You will have great imagination and ability to foresee things at your workplace. And will be able to conceive new ideas and get things done. Your colleagues and superiors will be very impressed by you. Someone whom you have known for long will be drawn to you leading to a passionate affair. Marriage could materialize. You would be mixing more with the persons of opposite sex freely and will be a lot more expressive. You will spend lavishly and will appear a lot more fashionable and stylish. Your financial position will be good. Family will provide able support.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Sunday, Monday, Friday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are likely to have a setback in your professional life which can affect other areas as well. Your love life can suffer a little as some differences come up. Your work will get completed. You might remain busy with social activities. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party. Finance will not be a problem.