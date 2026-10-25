Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th October 2026
Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will encounter lot of influential people. Differences and conflicts will be resolved in time. Your property disputes will also get solved. You will work diligently and with full seriousness fulfil your tasks. Your peers and superiors will be ready to help you in all possible ways. New job/business offers will come. You can also enter into new business in collaboration/association/partnership. Your financial condition will remain good. You will also meet a special and influential person and will get benefits later. There will be peace and harmony in family ties. Love birds will have a wonderful time. They will plan to get married. Those who are involved in a romantic relationship for a long time will decide to enter wedlock. Business/work related trips will keep you busy.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Violet, Purple, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a great week for you. Job opportunities will knock on your door, and you will grab it with both hands. Your business will also start growing and will give you profits. Your earnings too will increase. You will do your work in a happy frame of mind and co-workers will give you full support. You will also take out some time for your family. You will also spend a lot of time on entertainment and leisure activities. Your wishes will also be fulfilled. You may strike a secret deal too. Students will be successful in exams / interviews. Relationships with associates will be revamped and strengthened. You will remain in an advantageous position. Money you expect to receive may get struck due to some reason or other. But it will not bother you much.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a period to enjoy this week. You will spend time welcoming guests and making them feel special. You will take up a new project and experience significant boosts in self-confidence. Office work will not bother you much. You will finish off all set targets. This is a good time for students. They will get success in exams/interviews. Your domestic life is going to be wonderful. Spouse will extend love and support. Time will be favorable for matters related to family. Achieving goals may seem tougher but you will ultimately be able to achieve it with your skills and wit. You will be able to carry a niche for yourself in your target field and will prove your mettle before others. Your health will remain perfect.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will get mixed results this week. Happiness and sorrow will go hand in hand. You need to drive your vehicle carefully. You should also deal with caution in financial matters. People you trust may betray you. Avoid lending money to other people. You will spend most of your time on financial matters, insurance and business transactions. Keep an eye on activities of partner in business. Evaluate your actions and take appropriate decisions at work and while dealing with people. You need to stay away from legal matters and issues. Purchase of new items is indicated. Your reputation and dignity, fame in society will grow up. A new partnership or collaboration is also indicated. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with your mate and will spend some quality time together.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will remain busy with your own work. Even domestic matters will require your attention and improving your financial prospects. You will also meet an important person and will be busy with day-to-day activities. You will also extend a hand to help a needy friend. Your dominance in work-related matters will continue. Your enemies will be unable to hurt you even if they try their best. You will receive pleasant news and obstacles in your work will get removed. You will rectify a mistake you made in the past for which you will receive praise from your colleagues. You will also take care of smallest requirement of your family. You will also complete your work with enthusiasm and energy. Some auspicious function will take place at your home.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A court verdict will come in your favor. You will get success even in adverse circumstances. You will also want to enjoy life to the fullest. You will even improve your lifestyle. You will have monetary gains. And will spend a lot on books, jewelry and other luxurious items. You will be enjoying this whole process. You will also be determined to achieve your plans. You will earn lot of money through your efforts. And will have unprecedented gains in property/business deals. Keep control over your speech. You will financially breathe a sigh of relief. You will spend quality time with your mate. Talking with youngsters will give you lot of energy. You will be full of self-confidence and courage and hope will flow. You will also attend a party but give time to family and friends. Time is to get some rest too.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Avoid quarrels with your boss. You need not crumble under work pressure. Your domestic responsibilities will increase. You will get full support from your family members and friends. You will feel secure; self-confidence will increase and your impression of others will be good. You will face problems because of wasteful expenditure, but you will manage everything. You will also learn a new skill. Bank officials should beware, otherwise people might level false allegations against you. Health of family members will not be good. You will not run away from family responsibilities. You will be able to enhance your prestige and reputation. You will get success in exams/interviews.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a week which will bring you lot of happiness and prosperity. You will have financial gains. You will also get work orders from abroad. You will also make plans to travel abroad. People will pay attention to what you say. Your peers and bosses will be happy with your performance. You will be given added responsibility in your job. The graph of your fame and prestige will rise day by day. Matters in court cases will be decided in your favor. Husband and wife will have good understanding. Housewives will remain busy in their work and will have time for recreation. New plans regarding the future will be made. You will focus on the renovation / decoration of your house. Monetary situations will be strong and favorable.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be getting lot of help from colleagues and bosses. Even your family members and friends will support you a lot. You will get lot of success in your work. Victory is written for you in whatever task you undertake and perform. Clearly, you seem to be on a role. You will also spend a lot of time with your family members. There will be love and bonding in family ties. You will miss a close and special person and get emotional about him/her. You will also get interested in occult sciences and want to know the truth of life. Life seems to be a big puzzle for you with its twists and turns. But you enjoy this fascinating journey which throws new challenges daily. You will make progress in your work with your own efforts. Do not make decisions by being emotional. Your superiors will appreciate you for some great achievement.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a week which will give wonderful results. You will come closer to your partner. The misunderstanding of past will get removed. But keep away from controversy otherwise it will create a lot of tension in the family. But you will show a lot of intelligence and maturity. You will also enjoy wonderful relationship with your parents. You will look after them well. Focus on your work, otherwise it will not be finished on time. There will be a change in your daily routine and habits. You will defeat your enemies. New job/business offers will come. You will also undertake business/work related trips which will prove to be very beneficial. You will meet official and somehow get your work done. Situations will be favorable for working women.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will take lot of interest in constructive work. Your colleagues and family members will help you a lot. Your influence and fame will also increase. You will also undertake new projects. You could also fall in love with an unknown person whom you will meet by chance. You will relish these moments spent with your partner. You will have no financial worries. You will keep yourself limited to your own affairs and won’t meddle in the affairs of others. Your parents will be happy with you. Your differences with brothers will also get resolved. Matters in courts will come in your favor. People will pay attention to what you say. The graph of your fame and prestige will rise day by day. You will also focus on the decoration of your home. The results of exams will be in your favor.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will come close to your partner emotionally and will share strong bonding. Your difficult days will pass without worries. You will also give importance to your job with your hard work; you will move forward despite having troubles. There will be increase in your earnings. The health of a family member may become a cause of stress and worry for you. You will perform all your tasks in a new way. Your personality will be fearless and inspiring. Your financial worries will get over. You will also finalize a business deal. Your brothers will listen to you and follow your suggestions. You will feel healthy and active both physically and mentally. There are chances of you going on business trips. You will enjoy peaceful days. You will not disappointment people who come asking for help. You will be surrounded by your loved ones.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is high time to look after your needs now. You will set new goals and will be conscious about your career. You will have no financial problems. Money will keep coming. Those who are unemployed will get new job opportunities. Unmarried people are expected to get engaged. There will be good news from somewhere. There will be a happy and joyous atmosphere at home. You will enjoy the cooperation of people around you. You will also fulfill your hobbies. You will solve your finance related problems. You will not keep any work pending. You will also make profits. Your health will be at its peak. You will also manage to keep your relatives happy. You will be successful in competitive exams. It is a great week for you.