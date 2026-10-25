Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 25th October 2026



Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. You will encounter lot of influential people. Differences and conflicts will be resolved in time. Your property disputes will also get solved. You will work diligently and with full seriousness fulfil your tasks. Your peers and superiors will be ready to help you in all possible ways. New job/business offers will come. You can also enter into new business in collaboration/association/partnership. Your financial condition will remain good. You will also meet a special and influential person and will get benefits later. There will be peace and harmony in family ties. Love birds will have a wonderful time. They will plan to get married. Those who are involved in a romantic relationship for a long time will decide to enter wedlock. Business/work related trips will keep you busy.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Violet, Purple, Red

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a great week for you. Job opportunities will knock on your door, and you will grab it with both hands. Your business will also start growing and will give you profits. Your earnings too will increase. You will do your work in a happy frame of mind and co-workers will give you full support. You will also take out some time for your family. You will also spend a lot of time on entertainment and leisure activities. Your wishes will also be fulfilled. You may strike a secret deal too. Students will be successful in exams / interviews. Relationships with associates will be revamped and strengthened. You will remain in an advantageous position. Money you expect to receive may get struck due to some reason or other. But it will not bother you much.