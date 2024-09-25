Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th September 2024

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be having good monetary gains and better opportunities for work and earning livelihood. You will also think about new sources for income. But will be facing some problems in your job. The work or project that was near completion will get delayed. In business related matters also think twice before taking any decisions. The failing health of a family member will be a cause of worry. You will remain popular with peers and superiors. Your children will get good results in studies after putting hard work. You need to be careful in romantic ties. Otherwise, your affair may get exposed. But you will remain loyal to your partner. Atmosphere in family will remain wonderful. Your partner/spouse will be very understandable. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And there will be lot of joy and cheer in family gathering.

25th September 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Monday

Lucky colours : White, Peacock Blue, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members. A nice day.