Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th September 2024
Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will be having good monetary gains and better opportunities for work and earning livelihood. You will also think about new sources for income. But will be facing some problems in your job. The work or project that was near completion will get delayed. In business related matters also think twice before taking any decisions. The failing health of a family member will be a cause of worry. You will remain popular with peers and superiors. Your children will get good results in studies after putting hard work. You need to be careful in romantic ties. Otherwise, your affair may get exposed. But you will remain loyal to your partner. Atmosphere in family will remain wonderful. Your partner/spouse will be very understandable. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And there will be lot of joy and cheer in family gathering.
25th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Thursday, Friday, Monday
Lucky colours : White, Peacock Blue, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members. A nice day.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will have the endurance to undertake difficult task and complete them in style. Some important position at work could be given to you. You will be able to convince superiors in your office. Partner will agree to your point of view. Generally a good day which will be spent in laughter and joy with family. There would be good financial gains to you.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It would turn out to be the day you always wanted to enjoy. Everything will fall in place. You will get unexpected support in office and also from family. Fortunes will smile on you. You will have the confidence to influence people with your views. A very rewarding day from financial perspectives. You would like to enjoy some time with mate.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is promising out to be a very exciting day. You may enter into partnership with someone. Financial position is good. People in family would be very happy with you. You would have the confidence to have your say in vital matters. Partner and children would support you. You may also think about starting some ambitious venture. There would be light moments of laughter and enjoyment in the family.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will appear to be lot more positive and relaxed today. Your confidence is high. It would turn out to be a perfect day to achieve goals you have set. You will also be working in office in team spirit with a new vision. There would be excellent financial gains. You would also come in contact with a person with whom you are likely to have a lively affair.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You have a very challenging day on hand. You will discuss some important matters that need urgent attention with your office superiors. Financial position would be stable. These are exciting times for you. You could be invited to a party with family. You will also enjoy heartwarming ties with your partner and will discover something new in relations.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is a very promising day for you. You will be thinking of doing something very big. You may seek advice of your friends for doing so. They will fully support you. Your partner understands you and will always stand by your side. Financially you will be well off. Health will be fine. And would be able to perform very well at your place of work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This is going to be a wonderful time period for you. Anything that you touch will turn gold. It will be a dream come true for you. Your financial gains will be unmatched. Your prestige in the office will rise. Everyone will praise you. You will be extremely happy and focused. You will like to spend a day of joy and happiness with your mate. A nice day.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a most prosperous time of your life. You will receive some huge monitory gains. This will make you plan for something big with your partner. You may think of putting money in safe investment or buying a new house. You could plan to gift some expensive item to some family member. Enjoyable day of togetherness and bonding.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be receiving very good news as the day goes by. It could be a new promotion in the job or some business plans getting clearance from authorities. Your business partner will provide able support. Your health will be good. You will also think of changing your lifestyle. And could take to yoga, meditation and light exercises regularly.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be inclined to let your feelings come out today. You will be feeling extremely positive about something that you have in your mind. You will like to seek counsel of someone you trust. They will support your line of thinking. You will be at your creative best and will go all out to achieve things you feel you should have now. A wonderful day.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
This is the time when you need to set priorities right in your life. You may be extremely benevolent with your friends and colleagues. As a result they might be taking undue advantage resulting in losses to you. Time to set the things right. You need to tighten screws a bit and let your writ run. Need to become wiser and a bit more clever in life.