Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 25th September 2025

Moon sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. There are signs of gains in business. You will also make long-term business plans this year. You will also get lot of opportunities to rise in your career. You will also remain popular at your workplace and win confidence from your peers and superiors. You might have to make a lot of efforts to bring back your life on track. You will also establish contacts with higher officials. You will also get desired help from them. The path of your progress will become easier due to these contacts. You will also get promoted. Your financial position is going to be excellent. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Those who are single can get married. Take precautions against seasonal illness and diseases. Peace and happiness will prevail in family ties. Your married life will be free of tension. You will also go to exotic locations with family for fun and relaxation.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : White, Black, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are heading for an action-packed time. You and your love mate could decide to adventure out on a long trip. Lighthearted activities will keep you both amused. Refrain from putting pressure on those who are your well-wishers and thereby upset them in the process. Help them to move ahead in life.