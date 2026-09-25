Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 25th September 2026



Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will confront a tough challenge from your rivals. But you will be successful in your endeavours. You may receive some gifts from your in-laws. Your understanding with your siblings and partner may eventually be resolved. Love affairs will have a conducive atmosphere. You may have to face a shift challenge at every step. Health of some senior family members may need attention. You will try hard to make your dreams and ambitions come true. At home peace and happiness will be there. You may explore new business possibilities. Media, art and creative things will attract you. Your love and married life will be wonderful. You will understand feelings of your spouse/partner well. Your business will grow. Favourable time to get award, gift or honour and money.

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could enjoy a short travel with your beloved and may like to visit an out-of-the-way place. Feelings are going to be much stronger than before. It is a money gaining day. You will focus totally on income growth and business problems. You will also settle a business dispute with your partner.