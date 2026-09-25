Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 25th September 2026
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart, and it will give amazing results. You will confront a tough challenge from your rivals. But you will be successful in your endeavours. You may receive some gifts from your in-laws. Your understanding with your siblings and partner may eventually be resolved. Love affairs will have a conducive atmosphere. You may have to face a shift challenge at every step. Health of some senior family members may need attention. You will try hard to make your dreams and ambitions come true. At home peace and happiness will be there. You may explore new business possibilities. Media, art and creative things will attract you. Your love and married life will be wonderful. You will understand feelings of your spouse/partner well. Your business will grow. Favourable time to get award, gift or honour and money.
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Friday, Monday, Wednesday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Blue
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could enjoy a short travel with your beloved and may like to visit an out-of-the-way place. Feelings are going to be much stronger than before. It is a money gaining day. You will focus totally on income growth and business problems. You will also settle a business dispute with your partner.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You may get as much time as you would like to spend with your love partner. You enjoy wonderful bonding and deep feelings you have for each other. Do every work after giving deep thought. It will turn out to be a great day. This time will be like a boon for students. They will get lot of success.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A short journey is indicated. A chance to start a new relationship is on the cards. You could fall in love with this person and enjoy the deep bond that is present. There will be stability in your work and business. Outdoor journey will be tiresome but fruitful. Desist from giving money to someone else. It will be difficult to recover it.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
The intricacies of your love affair can cause fatigue, and you wonder if you should go on. This could put you in a dilemma and bring back unpleasant memories. You will earn lot of money. There will be a profitable situation in business. You will make plans to buy a new house/vehicle. And will be successful too.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There are many options available to increase happiness. By just putting in a little more effort, you will be able to focus on domestic matters. A romantic evening is indicated. There is chance for sudden money gain. You will have new opportunities to grow in business. The time will be pleasantly spent. You will finish all your work within time.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Avoid wasting energy on small things which will take up your time but lead you nowhere. Instead, concentrate on what is important to both of you in this relationship. It will turn out to be a day filled with fun and laughter. You will be busy and enjoy the day with your family. You will meet some celebrities too.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
The start of a happy relationship is on the cards. You could fall in love again with an ex-flame and be pleasantly surprised that your feelings are being reciprocated. You will have lot of joyful moments. You will be in a happy mood. You will take care of elders and get their blessings too. You will be pleased with it.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There will be smooth sailing all around. This will keep you happy as you both get to share so many activities. You can also think of proposing marriage quite soon. You will get good news from somewhere. It will lift your spirits. You will be filled with positive feelings and will have wonderful thoughts in your mind.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are in the mood to experiment but only on your own terms. You usually end up having your own way and this time you could get involved with more than one person. Avoid any hard exchange of words with your colleagues. You will get victory in court matters. There will be a new approach to work.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Both of you are likely to encounter problems communicating well with each other. Confidence is likely to flounder a little due to this. Try working in this area to improve things. It will be a prestigious day for you. Your creativity skills will be main, and you will give it shape. You will get lot of acclaim.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The beginning of a torrid love affair is indicated. There are chances that an old relationship invokes sweet memories as you get in touch with someone you know earlier. You will have courage/self-confidence and hope in yourself. You will do good work and get good results. Time will be satisfactory.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Despite having many admirers, you would prefer to remain uncommitted for the time being. You would rather enjoy your freedom for as long as you possibly can. Talking with youth will give good results at work. Your prestige will grow. You will work with utmost attention. You will earn lot of money.