Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th April 2026
Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart will give mixed results for the whole year. You will not get the benefit of your efforts and hard work. The health of your mother or mother-in-law might be a cause of worry. Drive vehicles carefully. Abide by traffic rules. You will be troubled by some minor illness. There will be financial concerns and a tight situation. You will think of a job change. While talking on the phone use chosen words. If you are in Government job, you should refrain from taking unilateral decisions. Your family members will keep supporting you. Friends will remain on your side. Husband and wife will share amazing bonding. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. This year you will do some work that will bring you criticism, but there is no need to get anxious. You will emerge winner in the end.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Green, Pink, Yellow
‘This week for you’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is time to make the right moves. You will be making progress in your job. Your business will also prosper and flourish. There will be an increase in your work efficiency and as a result your income will also rise. You will feel a lot more secure. You will become very popular. Some people may become jealous of your success. You will get caught in a controversy and may find it hard to come out of it. but timely help of an influential person will help you. Your relations with your spouse/partner will be cordial. Family problems will get solved. You will be anxious to establish your dominance over others. However, your family members will give a lot of respect. You need to keep your expenses under control. You will get a hold of your financial condition. You will remain busy establishing contacts and travelling.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some positive incidents will occur which will give solace to your mind. You will have gains from all directions. You will pay attention to work plans and achieve success at work. You will also complete your work as a mission. You will be very responsible and will discharge duties properly. There will be wonderful bonding between brothers and sisters. The time is good. Your mate will support you. You will become the favorite of your family. You will get good opportunities in job/business. It is also time to make profits. You will be busy with romance and love affairs. Those who are single will get suitable marriage proposals. Overall, you will be well and enjoy peaceful time. You will have mental peace. You will also undertake some short trips for relaxation. And could be attracted to someone’s spiritualism. You will be receptive towards advice.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your professional relations will strengthen. You will be making lot of new contacts which will prove to be beneficial in the long run. The situation in business will be normal. Your financial position is going to be strong. You will remain busy in your work. You will get a promotion suddenly. A meeting with an old lover will excite your heart and you will be lost in memories. Property related disputes will get solved. You will not run away from responsibilities and will take everyone along with you. You will become aggressive and make progress in studies and will get good results. You will also undertake short business trips and will fix long-term goals. You will have to work hard to get happiness in life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is full of fun and frolic time. You will be physically active. Halted works will gather momentum. You will get opportunity to race ahead in life. It will be a good idea to spend some time in the lap of nature with your family and have peace and bliss. You will do each work very carefully. Your enemies won't be able to harm you. You will spend time with your parents and wife. You need to keep away from doing wrong things. These are victory granting days for you. Your desired work will be done. You will keep personal matters secret. You will get some good news from somewhere and take an important decision regarding your career. Income is good.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There will be no obstacles in your progress. Your relatives will help you in your time of need. You will find close support coming from family too. You will be eager to finish your work. You will also plan to go on a business trip abroad. Your family members will praise you for the skies. And your luck will be with you. The time is advantageous. All the situations will be under your control. Old bitterness will get finished. You will also have new hope in life. You will keep racing ahead in your business/work. Women will be able to establish a balance between work and recreation. Health will be excellent. You will be full of self-confidence. You will meet your dear ones. This is the right time to bring plans into action.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will prosper in life. And you will not compromise with anything and will settle for only the best. You will spend some quality time with your family members. And you can also plan to go to a retreat for a short duration. You will do things of your choice and eat food you like. The housewives will be able to show their capabilities. Your investments will bring good returns. All your half-finished work will be completed. The young people will prepare themselves to achieve high. Your disputes with neighbors will get resolved. Officials will be happy with your work. You might buy new clothes and ornaments. You will do right things and achieve your objectives. There will be lot of peace at home.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your efforts will bring good results. You will impress one and all with your never say die attitude. You will be satisfied and happy with the outcome. You will also have luck on your side. You will achieve success and good things in life. Those connected with technology and media will get success. You will work with lot of determination, and you remain sensitive. The pace of success will be steady. Your income too will rise. You will interact with lot of people. You will also meet a special person at this time who will open the doors of success for you. Along with your domestic affairs will also be resolved. Engagement might take place. Some plan related to auspicious work will be laid down. You will get attracted to the opposite sex. Mutual exchange of feelings will give you happiness.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will pay attention to your house, property, family and your partnerships. You will have monetary gains. A major expansion in business is round the corner. You will also get a good job offer. You will be mentally agile and fit. There will be a slight inclination towards spirituality. You will have some new interests and enjoy yourself. Your personal life will get cool because of love and romance. You will make plans to buy a new vehicle. The small worries regarding home will dispel. You should curtail your expenses. Everything that shines is not gold is the saying that should be kept in mind while buying things. Spend only as much as you have in your pocket. After lot of struggles and efforts you will finally succeed in getting a loan.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your work will get done with ease. So, you need to make best use of this opportunity. You will get success in legal matters. There are strong chances of division of property. You will also get success in love and romance. Love mates will enjoy a good time. Your income will also rise. There will be various activities in different directions. Marriage functions will take place. Commercial situation will improve. Your business partner might betray you. You need to remain alert. There is possibility of getting separated from your dear one, for a little while. You will also have differences of opinion with your life partner. You will face difficulties. You will have to remain cool and peaceful under all circumstances.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will focus on your work seriously and get good results in the bargain. Your bosses will also praise you for your efforts. You could be given additional responsibilities too. Housewives will learn new recipes, for that they will take the help of internet and Youtube. You will have financial gains. Your superiors will hand over more responsibilities to you. You will do some work for the welfare of the people. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Your desires and dreams will be fulfilled. Pending work will soon be completed. Your mind will be peaceful. You will meet lot of new people. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will fulfill your responsibilities with great aplomb. Disputes will be peacefully resolved. Money that was struck somewhere will accrue to you.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will get good opportunities for professional growth. Your boss and seniors will be happy with you. You will also get new orders/contracts. You need to remain alert as you could be a victim of some evil conspiracy. Your disputes with family members related to property will get more complex. But you will find a way out. You will also bring about a massive change in your organization and staff. You will focus on cost cutting. You will enjoy a good time with your partner. There will be joyous and blissful moments. The progeny related worry may get considerably neutralized. You will get a stable career as your terms with your boss and seniors will improve. You will devote time to research and higher studies. And you may read different subjects.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Students will do well in exams/interviews and will be willing to learn new techniques. You will have good time amongst your close ones. You will meet top officials. You will also buy something new for the house. You will be quite spiritual and ethical during this phase. Your reputation, prestige and glory will take an upward plunge. You will not compromise with your ideals and principles come what may. You will recover your long due money held by a party. Your enemies won't be able to scratch you, no matter how hard they try to damage your interest. Your creative talent will be recognized by all. Be vigilant about the evil moves of your enemies, rivals and adversaries. You will travel a lot. You will consolidate your energy and resources.