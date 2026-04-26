Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th April, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th April 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th April 2026

Moon Square Venus on your solar return chart will give mixed results for the whole year. You will not get the benefit of your efforts and hard work. The health of your mother or mother-in-law might be a cause of worry. Drive vehicles carefully. Abide by traffic rules. You will be troubled by some minor illness. There will be financial concerns and a tight situation. You will think of a job change. While talking on the phone use chosen words. If you are in Government job, you should refrain from taking unilateral decisions. Your family members will keep supporting you. Friends will remain on your side. Husband and wife will share amazing bonding. Marriage of a family member will get fixed. This year you will do some work that will bring you criticism, but there is no need to get anxious. You will emerge winner in the end.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Green, Pink, Yellow

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is time to make the right moves. You will be making progress in your job. Your business will also prosper and flourish. There will be an increase in your work efficiency and as a result your income will also rise. You will feel a lot more secure. You will become very popular. Some people may become jealous of your success. You will get caught in a controversy and may find it hard to come out of it. but timely help of an influential person will help you. Your relations with your spouse/partner will be cordial. Family problems will get solved. You will be anxious to establish your dominance over others. However, your family members will give a lot of respect. You need to keep your expenses under control. You will get a hold of your financial condition. You will remain busy establishing contacts and travelling.