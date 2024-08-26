Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th August 2024
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart ensures a very good year ahead and can do wonders with perfect planning. You can achieve a lot. And will be able to impress people and get your work done. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplish all major goals that you have envisaged. You will also be able to turn the situation perfectly to your advantage. Your difficult tasks will get completed. And your peers and superiors will provide you full support in your pursuit. Those involved in creative profession would get good name and fame. Your business too will prosper and flourish. You will also get good job offers. Your behavior too will be noble and gentle. Financially you will be well off. Inflow of money will be continuous. Your pet projects will also get clearance from authorities. Your family atmosphere will be wonderful. There will be joy and bonding in family ties.
26th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday.
Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Purple, Pastel Shades.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will have a tough day. You could be victim of conspiracy and plotting at your workplace. Your enemies will try to run you down. A vicious campaign might be launched against you. But you will not indulge in loose talks and remain calm. Enemies will not get success in their designs. Financially you will gain.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. Relations with your mate will be pleasant. The results of interview/exams will be in your favour. You will overcome conspiracies and plotting. Property dispute will get resolved. And you will enjoy time in amusement and entertainment. And could also get involved in meditation and prayer.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be involved in family matters today. And realize your responsibilities towards your children and do your best. And will plan about their future as matured parents. Some members in your family might need immediate financial help. You could be facilitated publicly for your efforts. And your advice would be sought on a matter of vital importance.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a good day. You will be getting some legacy in the form of a gift or will from relatives. It will involve huge sum of money. Your partner will be very happy. Your lifestyle will improve and you will make attempts to make it better and will spend lavishly on yourself. You will appear trendy and fashionable.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your efforts to increase your income will be met with success. Even additional sources of income can be tapped. You will explore new frontiers for business and plan major expansion and could also enter into joint venture or partnership. Some colleague might develop interest in you leading to romantic ties. Your financial condition too will remain favorable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Your proposals at work place will get accepted and will find support from peers and superiors. You remain in a positive frame of mind. Atmosphere at home will remain peaceful and calm. You could also receive favorable marriage proposal. Your advice will be sought on a matter of vital importance.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There will be some minor problems that you will face today. Your plans will not get completed. Colleagues at your workplace will hold grudge against you. You might be tempted to hit back but will resist. Your expenses will increase. But your friends and family members will keep on supporting you. Financial position will remain normal.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be having an enjoyable day today. You will like to fulfil your dreams. And will work with full sincerity and loyalty. And your efforts will be rewarded suitably. You will also be applauded for your loyalty and commitment. Money inflow will be continuous. You will also try best to establish a balance between your office and house.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be an exceptional day. You will get success in your business / profession. Even your profits will increase. Some office colleague might develop sudden interest in you leading to romantic ties. It could end in marriage. If you are in politics, you will meet an influential person. Your relation with elders will remain cordial.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a favorable day. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. Relations with your mate will be pleasant. The results of interviews/examinations will be in your favour. You will overcome conspiracies and plotting. You could plan to buy an office or plot. And will enjoy your time in amusement and entertainment.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a mixed day. You will get job offers but it will not match your expectations. You will also face tough competition in business. Your mate will not remain in a good health. It will cause you some tensions. But financially you will have no major worries. You will put off your plans to buy a new residential property.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your name and fame will rise. Your carrier graph will go up. Flow of money will be continuous. Those appearing for prestigious exams will get success. New contacts will be made. You can also go on a business trip. You will give top priority to your family despite busy schedule. Near and dear ones will come closer to each other.