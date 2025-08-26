Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th August 2025
Venus forms a harmonious trine with Saturn on your solar return chart, promising outstanding growth throughout the year. You’ll see steady progress in your career, business, or profession, accompanied by continuous financial gains. You may start planning to purchase new property—whether residential or commercial. Additional sources of income could be discovered, boosting your overall wealth. New projects that have been in the pipeline will start taking off, and signing agreements could add a fresh dimension to your work, yielding substantial profits. Students will excel in their studies and interviews, receiving positive outcomes in competitive exams. You’ll also meet or grow closer to someone special, potentially leading to marriage. Family ties will be strong, with siblings placing their trust in you.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours: Yellow, Peach, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today your bosses might appear unhappy with you. And you will have to put extra efforts to complete your tasks. But your colleagues will not support and there will be some differences of opinion. At times you get angry and lose your cool. The financial situation will remain normal. And your mate will keep on supporting you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a hard day. Your plans will not get completed and you will face hurdles at your workplace. Your enemies will try to harm your reputation. It may cause you some stress. But your bosses will support you. Your financial position will be tight, and your expenses will go out of hand. It may upset your budget.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will remain busy with your domestic affairs. A matter of vital importance will require urgent attention. And you will hold discussions with your family members. You will not be able to arrive at a conclusion, but the intervention of a third person will help you in solving these matters. It will make everyone happy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Love beckons you. A charming and beautiful person is coming into your life all of a sudden. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. Both of you will have genuine feelings for each other. And will like to make a lifelong commitment. Students will get admission in institute / courses of their choice.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The good times you are enjoying will continue. Your relations with your bosses will remain cordial. And they will keep on supporting you. You will have new plans to be executed at your workplace. Financially you will face no problems. And you can also plan to go on a holiday to some foreign travel destination with family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be promoted in your job. And could also be given additional responsibility. Your prestige and stature too ill increase. It will be a cause of delight for your family members, especially your mate. Financially you will be more secure. And will plan to buy a house or a luxurious vehicle. You could also be invited to a feast or party.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a very fortunate day. You will work very hard and get the desired results. Your work will get completed. You will also get an opportunity to establish good relations with your bosses. Financially you will have no major worries. Your romantic life will be wonderful. And you will enjoy good moments with your mate.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a very favourable day for you. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will get new business proposals. Those looking for job will also find suitable placement. Those who are single will also get suitable marriage proposals. Your family will give you consent. You will also meet an influential person.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will get frustrated as things will not turn out as you expect. You will find yourself in a pensive mood. There could be differences of opinion at your workplace. Your subordinates will not coordinate with you. And your bosses too will have high expectations from you. You will also have some disputes with your neighbour and could also face some legal action.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be involved in your family matters. There will be some unfinished tasks which you will like to get completed. You will understand your responsibilities and will discharge your duties sincerely. Your family members will give full support, and younger members will give full respect. You will also celebrate an auspicious function with your family members and friends.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make plans to go abroad with your partner for a fun-filled vacation. It will make you feel better. You will discover something unique in your relations. Your partner will do everything from his / her side to make you happy. There will be a lot of joyful and cheerful moments. Your health will remain perfect.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will come closer to your mate. He / she has got an important place in your life. And you realize it fully. You will be given additional responsibility at your workplace. This will enhance your reputation and prestige. Those in business or entrepreneurship will think about starting new ventures like start up.