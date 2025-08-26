Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th August 2025

Venus forms a harmonious trine with Saturn on your solar return chart, promising outstanding growth throughout the year. You’ll see steady progress in your career, business, or profession, accompanied by continuous financial gains. You may start planning to purchase new property—whether residential or commercial. Additional sources of income could be discovered, boosting your overall wealth. New projects that have been in the pipeline will start taking off, and signing agreements could add a fresh dimension to your work, yielding substantial profits. Students will excel in their studies and interviews, receiving positive outcomes in competitive exams. You’ll also meet or grow closer to someone special, potentially leading to marriage. Family ties will be strong, with siblings placing their trust in you.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours: Yellow, Peach, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today your bosses might appear unhappy with you. And you will have to put extra efforts to complete your tasks. But your colleagues will not support and there will be some differences of opinion. At times you get angry and lose your cool. The financial situation will remain normal. And your mate will keep on supporting you.