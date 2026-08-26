Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 26th August 2026

Moon is opposite to Jupiter on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You would find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things you always dreamed of. Your plans this year will be able to see light of the day. You would be a lot more ambitious and energetic. You would have the courage to face difficulties and turn things in your favour. Your standing in official circle would increase. Your seniors and colleagues would appreciate your work. You would be given responsibilities that others are not able to handle. And you won’t disappoint your seniors. There may be some enemies in your place of work, but they will not be able to harm you. Health overall would be fine. Partners and family will support you in a big way. Your morale will be high, and you will look like spending some time comfortably with your family. Overall family atmosphere will be congenial and there will be joy and cheer in family. You will meet some important people who will help you immensely in your profession.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Monday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Navy Blue, Smokey Black, Brown

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You need to change your strategy to deal with emotional issues. You want love but you want your freedom too. This can be a bit irksome for your beloved who wants to be fully involved. You will remain popular at your workplace. And will have the power to make people see your point of view and get your work done.

