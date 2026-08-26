Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 26th August 2026
Moon is opposite to Jupiter on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You would find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things you always dreamed of. Your plans this year will be able to see light of the day. You would be a lot more ambitious and energetic. You would have the courage to face difficulties and turn things in your favour. Your standing in official circle would increase. Your seniors and colleagues would appreciate your work. You would be given responsibilities that others are not able to handle. And you won’t disappoint your seniors. There may be some enemies in your place of work, but they will not be able to harm you. Health overall would be fine. Partners and family will support you in a big way. Your morale will be high, and you will look like spending some time comfortably with your family. Overall family atmosphere will be congenial and there will be joy and cheer in family. You will meet some important people who will help you immensely in your profession.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Monday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Navy Blue, Smokey Black, Brown
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You need to change your strategy to deal with emotional issues. You want love but you want your freedom too. This can be a bit irksome for your beloved who wants to be fully involved. You will remain popular at your workplace. And will have the power to make people see your point of view and get your work done.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You don’t want to get too close but beware as this can spell doom for this relationship. An emotional issue has been lying dormant for a while could surface and cause some friction. The time is fully favorable. Whatever work you want to do, will be done now. For those in politics, it is right time to establish your influence.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A good day for romance. You and your lover will share beautiful vibes. You want to strengthen your relationship and the good bond you share is going to help. A surprise gift awaits you. You will get blessings from elders. You will also get the help of friends and colleagues. You will also buy something of importance for the house.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Try and improve yourself for better results as you may not be coming across as you really are. Rushing headlong in this romance will not help. A friend will meet you to cheer you up. An incidence might occur that might put you off. Some misunderstanding might occur between friends and relatives. Have faith in your abilities.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Money-wise, a good day. You might consider spending money on purchasing a house with your mate. Life will be good. You both have a strong bond and enjoy spending time with one another. There are chances of some important work getting done. It will take a lot of hard work and effort to get your work done.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The day will move smoothly. The good vibes you share with your partner make life so much easier to bear. You might decide on proposing marriage amidst a lot of hope and love. Take special care of your health and do not interfere in other’s affairs. Otherwise, you will have to pay a heavy price for it. Keep it to yourself.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
New hopes arise in this love relationship. You have solved the problems of past and can look forward to enjoying a nice time. A long-distance journey can be made. The health of someone might not be good. You will be crazy for your work. It is time to get victory in competitive exams. Youth will focus on their careers.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Fears of the older days will disappear. You could enter a new relationship with a lot of hope. Your partner will make sure you are comfortable and provide you with a lot of care and comfort. You will work hard. Even the tough tasks will be made possible. You will attract people who are very aggressive. Your mind will be at peace.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Good compatibility with your mate puts you on a plane of happiness. Financially you will be sound and can enjoy the comforts of life. You would like to travel to a romantic place. You will refresh old memories. Friends will give you company, and you will feel free. The time is beneficial from all angles. You will get success from all sides.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
There is lot of attraction between both of you, an intimacy so desired by both. Towards the evening, you can go on an outing, and this will be great fun. There are chances of engagements, marriages taking place. Those unemployed will get job offers. Your time is changing fast. Your financial condition is strong and stable.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The highlight of today could be meeting your dream mate. You are ready to commit yourself to a serious relationship and this will make you very eligible in the eyes of opposite sex. There will be peace at home. It is a good day for you. You may change your house, office or shop. Financial position is going to be wonderful.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your love affair is getting more serious by the day. You could be getting plans to get married soon but it is possible that you face some opposition from one of your family members. At domestic level you will receive love from family members. New business orders will be profitable. The charge of planning according to time will be good.