Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th December 2025

Moon conjunct Rahu brings a mix of ambition and learning experiences. You’ll invest energy in new projects, but patience will be essential as profits take time. Avoid impulsive spending or trusting others blindly. Professional responsibilities increase; success follows consistent effort. Family relations remain cordial, and elders bless you for your sincerity. Romantic relationships progress gradually, leading to stability. Travel brings joy and refreshment, helping you release stress. Health remains balanced if you manage rest and diet well. This year strengthens your judgment and teaches you how to turn unpredictability into growth.

Lucky Dates: 8, 17, 26



Lucky Days: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday



Lucky Colours: Blue, Maroon, White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Love life is going to be happy. You will enjoy many activities with your partner. You may also think of shifting house and moving in with him/her quite soon. Those who are in job will be transferred. It will be difficult to work with people who have different opinions. You will try to strengthen your relationship with people.

