Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 26th February 2026

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to avoid confrontation with your colleagues and bosses. It will harm your interest immensely. You need to avoid controversy too. If you remain aloof it will not serve you any purpose. Work in team spirit with a clear objective. You need to be accessible to everyone. It will help you a lot if you interact with everyone on a one-to-one level. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will overestimate your capabilities. But you need to remain focused and act wisely. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. You will share wonderful bonding and understanding with your family members and friends. You will remain busy with auspicious functions at your home.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a tough day. You will find going little difficult. Financial position will be tight, and money will be difficult to come. Your colleagues will appear hostile and will not cooperate with you. You could also be forced to take a long-distance tour all of a sudden. But it will prove beneficial later