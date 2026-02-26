Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th February 2026
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to avoid confrontation with your colleagues and bosses. It will harm your interest immensely. You need to avoid controversy too. If you remain aloof it will not serve you any purpose. Work in team spirit with a clear objective. You need to be accessible to everyone. It will help you a lot if you interact with everyone on a one-to-one level. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. At times you will overestimate your capabilities. But you need to remain focused and act wisely. You will be fortunate in matters of love and romance. And can get married to a person of your choice with family consent. You will share wonderful bonding and understanding with your family members and friends. You will remain busy with auspicious functions at your home.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Purple, Red, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a tough day. You will find going little difficult. Financial position will be tight, and money will be difficult to come. Your colleagues will appear hostile and will not cooperate with you. You could also be forced to take a long-distance tour all of a sudden. But it will prove beneficial later
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
The placement of planets is very favorable. A business trip will prove to be very beneficial for you. You will be making lot of contacts which will help you grow professionally. Your seniors will be impressed by your general behavior. Students will get success in competitive exams. Your relatives will be happy with your cooperative nature.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will perform well at your workplace. New job opportunities too will come. You can also plan to start a new business. You will get victory over your enemies. You will feel mentally peaceful and enjoy wonderful relations with family members. Your finance related matters will also get resolved.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a fantastic day. Your self-respect and dignity will increase. And your views would be given due weightage at your workplace. Your subordinates will perform every task after consulting you. Even your superiors will encourage you. A short trip with family is also indicated. It would help you get refreshed again and fill you with energy. Those looking to go abroad for higher studies too will be successful.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You will be facing problems at your workplace today. Some tension which was hidden so far will come out in the open all of a sudden. You will be involved in a hot exchange of words with your colleagues. This will spoil your mood too. But you need to remain calm and peaceful. The latter part of the day will be spent in happy company of your spouse.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Finally, you will feel there is stability in your career. Your efforts for acquiring money too will be successful. Your business will also prosper and flourish. You will be making good profits. Relations with your partner/spouse will also get better. Your family and friends will support you fully.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be having difficult times with your relatives and colleagues today. And there could be some arguments too. Consequently, you will bear the brunt of your office problems and household problems too. Hence, you need to show patience and remain away from controversy. You could also visit a religious place or temple with family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will appear innovative and creative. You will also enhance your knowledge by reading a wide range of subjects. You will appear attractive to the opposite sex and a person of mild manners and refined tastes will enter your life all of a sudden leading to long lasting relations. It will be a case of love at first sight.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be getting very favorable results. Money inflow will be continuous. And your government related work will get done. All pensioners will also get their dues. You will also get promoted in your job and as a result your self-confidence will be high. Auspicious functions like marriage or birthday parties will take place at your home.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will make good gains. Your financial position will get better. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. You will also receive the rewards in the form of monetary benefits or gifts. Your partner will be happy, and you will look forward to a happy and secure life ahead. You can go out for fun and entertainment.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will make good profits in your business. And you will enjoy your work too. Atmosphere in your office too will be wonderful. Your peers and superiors will cooperate with you. You will not have any work pending. Students will be successful in exams/interviews.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very favorable day for you. You will feel mentally uplifted and peaceful. The pleasant weather will prompt you to go for picnic, retreat or a short trip with family. It is a good period in terms of money. And you will be receiving more benefits than before. Your personality will undergo a sea change and as a result you will start achieving success in your job/profession.