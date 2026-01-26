Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th January 2026

Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things, but circumstances will push you back. It will take some time for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. This will put you under mental tensions and stress. But you will show patience. You will also show willpower and courage to overcome problems and emerge victorious in the end. You will refuse to bow down to hurdles that will come in your way. There will be new job openings for you. Financially there will not be much problem. Family will keep supporting you. Friends will remain loyal and always ready to help. You will also take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Crimson, Yellow, Magenta

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Good news can be expected. Change in personal relationships is indicated. You might begin seeing someone new and get caught in the novelty of the whole thing. You will have to be very clear about your objectives. You can have tension with the colleagues at slightest provocation. You will have worries regarding your children’s future.

