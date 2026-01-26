Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th January, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th January 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th January 2026
Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things, but circumstances will push you back. It will take some time for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. This will put you under mental tensions and stress. But you will show patience. You will also show willpower and courage to overcome problems and emerge victorious in the end. You will refuse to bow down to hurdles that will come in your way. There will be new job openings for you. Financially there will not be much problem. Family will keep supporting you. Friends will remain loyal and always ready to help. You will also take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Crimson, Yellow, Magenta
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Good news can be expected. Change in personal relationships is indicated. You might begin seeing someone new and get caught in the novelty of the whole thing. You will have to be very clear about your objectives. You can have tension with the colleagues at slightest provocation. You will have worries regarding your children’s future.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It’s a day when lots will happen. News from overseas is packed with potential. Socializing will take top priority, and you will enjoy attending an event with your lover. You will have tensions regarding family matters. You might feel inferior at your workplace. Invest in the share market only after lot of deliberations.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Plenty of new energy is going to be installed into your romance by your positive attitude. You will encourage your lover to do the same so you both can enjoy it even more. The path to your progress is bright. You will be in comfortable position at your workplace. And get promoted too.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A nice experience awaits you when you get to meet your mate. It would be a surprise gift. You are going to feel love and affection much more. Your money might get held up in business thinking before taking any decision. You will get a good news. Before making any big decision, think seriously about it.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will try and please your lover to the best of your ability on his/her part the response will also be good, so no problem is anticipated. Love will flow freely. There will be an increase in your earnings. And there will be many resources. You will get absorbed in your work. You will look after your family elders well.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You would like a change in partners and be a real social butterfly as well. It will be enjoyable while it lasts, and you will be happy with the way things are for the time being. A meeting with an inspirational person will open the doors of progress for you. Your financial position will become strong.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will get an opportunity to sort out your life. This is something you will get the time to do. Take the help of your lover who is always ready to help. You will be able to complete your work. You will go to your favourite place and work from there. Your courage and strength will increase. You will get lot of money.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A short-distance journey can be made to make your love interesting. A joyful romance will come alive once again on this trip. There will be much to discuss and catch up on. There will be chances of gains. Your prestige will increase. The situation is good for sellers. You will be successful in whatever work you do.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Sometimes your stubborn attitude can be a big help. This is going to be the case when you find someone of the opposite sex is trying to take undue advantage of yours and you refuse. You will be physically fit. You will be reciprocated in love. You will be unable to bear sudden misfortune. You need to be careful.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may not be able to complete all your office tasks and carry work home. This is not going to be liked by your beloved who is waiting to spend time with you. You will plan for your children’s future. The path to your progress is also bright. You will accept a new responsibility. Health is perfect.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be much more stability in love relations now. Earlier misunderstandings will have been worked upon, and you find yourself on the shores of serenity. You will get the expected help from your friends and colleagues. You will have to be very humble and soft with your relationships. It is a money spending day.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The day can begin in a relaxed manner but will pick up slowly. Don’t expect much action but you can enjoy a peaceful time with your lover being by your side all day. You will be excellent at developing new contacts. People in the family will live with mutual love and respect. Visitors will come to your house, and it will create a vibrant atmosphere.