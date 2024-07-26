Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th July 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th July, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th July 2024

Sun sextile Mercury on your solar return chart thus resulting in an excellent year ahead. Your well thought action will bear fruit if you put in the right efforts. You will be having the energy and passion to get the things right. And will be man with the Midas touch. Anything you touch will turn gold. You will be making immense progress in your business / profession. And there will be good profits/income. You will be getting new job opportunities and can be given big responsibility in your job. Financially you will be well off and there will be no shortage of funds. You can also plan to invest in movable or immovable assets. You may also receive some property as gift from relatives. Your romantic life will be good and you can get involved with some person. Your partner will be a source of strength and happiness for you. You could undertake short trips with family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place in your family.

26th July 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Pale Yellow, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

After the routine grind of the last few days, it's time to catch up on issues closer to your heart. You'll do well in any supportive role at the workplace. Try starting some fireworks! Concentrate on creative ideas that will excite and motivate others. In romance, singles can expect a fantastic time. Warmth and loving are accentuated by the cosmos.