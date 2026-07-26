Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 26th July 2026



Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for you. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions. You will show maturity in dealing with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. And will also coordinate with those people with whom you work or share your thoughts. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will undertake lot of business-related trips. You could be drawn to spiritualism in a big way and will develop religious inclination.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Purple

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a successful week overall. Your liberal and flexible attitude will help you maintain your dominance in your work field. Work done by you will be fully successful and will win you lot of praise from others. You will be on the move and meet a lot of people. There can be meetings, travels and contracts regarding work. You will get beneficial results later. You will also interfere in affairs of other people as you do not want any unnecessary criticism. You will also enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner/spouse. You will also pay attention to your household affairs. You will be busy shopping and buying news items for your home. You will be busy preparing for festivals at home. Students will get success in interview/exams.