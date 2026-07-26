Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th July, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th July 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 26th July 2026
Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results for you. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions. You will show maturity in dealing with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. And will also coordinate with those people with whom you work or share your thoughts. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will undertake lot of business-related trips. You could be drawn to spiritualism in a big way and will develop religious inclination.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a successful week overall. Your liberal and flexible attitude will help you maintain your dominance in your work field. Work done by you will be fully successful and will win you lot of praise from others. You will be on the move and meet a lot of people. There can be meetings, travels and contracts regarding work. You will get beneficial results later. You will also interfere in affairs of other people as you do not want any unnecessary criticism. You will also enjoy wonderful bonding with your partner/spouse. You will also pay attention to your household affairs. You will be busy shopping and buying news items for your home. You will be busy preparing for festivals at home. Students will get success in interview/exams.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be caught in flurry of activities this week. Some of your work might get stalled due to your overconfidence. And it will be worthwhile postponing some of them for now. You will pay attention to your work/business. Financial gains are indicated. Your bosses and colleagues will help you a lot. You will be advised to use your money in the right place. You will also clear some of your outstanding dues. You will enjoy excellent relations with your spouse. Love birds will spend lot of time together and will understand each other’s feelings very well. Overall, you will be happy. But you need to be somewhat cautious too in personal matters. There will be an unknown fear in your mind which you need to get over. There is absolutely nothing to worry about.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A new project will catch your attention, and you will devote your full time to it. You will also get an opportunity to make progress in your job. You will be hungry for success. There are chances of success in interviews. You will also have wonderful times with your family and friends. You will go as a guest and enjoy yourself. Students will acquire new knowledge and skills. They will be happy at getting admission to the institutes of their choice. It is time to relax and enjoy yourself. You will be busy with studying, research, games, meditation and prayers. Some new people will come into your life, and you will welcome this positive change. You will also extend a hand of friendship to poor, old and needy ones. Working women will get full support. The placement of planets will bring peace and calm.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a week which will bring changes in your personality and attitude. You will get new job/business offers. Your time will be spent on business activities and professional engagements. You will have monetary gains. All your plans will move in the direction of fructification. Your pending work will gather speed. Your life will gather speed. Your life will once again be back on track. You will also perform noble deeds. There will be an increase in your prestige and name. You will also come closer to your mate. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful. Auspicious functions will also take place at your home. Romance with partner will deepen. In money-related matters you will move forward with intelligence and cleverness. You will be full of enthusiasm and energy. You will make plans. There will be praise from all quarters.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The beginning of the week will be terrific. There will be an increase in your work efficiency. You will be caught in a controversy but will come out of it with ease. Your name and fame will rise. You will have monetary gains. Those who are in job could get promotion. You can also plan to enter a joint venture or partnership in business. An unknown person will help you a lot. Your family and friends will support you. You will be unable to understand how your problems are getting solved with ease. But you need to take care of your health and extra expenses. You will get a hold on your financial condition. You will also plan to go out on a trip with your partner and enjoy peace and bliss amidst natural surroundings. Some incident will happen that will give solace to your mind.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your time will be spent on useful activities. You will be able to do even impossible tasks. You will remain in the spotlight and will enjoy all the attention that you get. You will also impress people with your attitude and will also be able to get your work done. The placement of Jupiter will take you towards success in life. You will make progress in your job/business. Your health will remain perfect. And you will remain under control of things most of the time. You will face the struggles of life with a lot of confidence and money will keep coming. Your partner will be very happy and support you fully. New sources of money will open. There will be an increase in the number of material things. You will plan to buy a house/property or vehicle. You will attain your objective in your work and business.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is a great period for mental peace and bliss. You will remain grounded and realistic. You will not let your ego come in between your career and personal gains. You will keep things to yourself and not talk about your plans with anyone. But this will pay you in the long run very well. You will enjoy good health. Your achievements in the financial field will be great. You will also make plans for going out somewhere with your family. You will get to learn a lot from your experience. You will move forward too. New job/business offers will keep coming. With your liberal and positive attitude, you will be successful in winning over your friends. A dispute in the neighborhood will get resolved. Those who are in politics, media and social work will shine. Some pleasant news will be received from a relative. You will meet a famous personality too. Your time will be spent in joy, laughter and amusement with your family members. You will also read some inspiring and knowledge giving literature. You will feel enlightened.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a wonderful week from all perspective. You will get success in whatever you do. You could be promoted suddenly in your job. You will have monetary gains. Your boss will also be in your favor. And colleagues will obey your orders. You will also plan to start a new business. You will also invest your money in currency, shares and gold. It will be wise not to trust unknown people. Your job prospects will also improve. You will also explore options to increase your income and profits. The passage of time is in your favor. Working women will get full support. They will be able to establish a balance between house and office. You will also support your partner. He/she will be faithful and loyal to you. You will also make lot of contacts in social circle. You will be strategically clear and intelligent. You will also spend it with open hands. Preparation for some auspicious function will also be made.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a normal week. You will feel new energy inside you. Your talent will be reflected. And your hard work will be duly rewarded. You will also move in the right direction. Your business will prosper and flourish. You will take aid and advice from others. You will have monetary gains. If you work quietly and patiently with prudence and wisdom, you will achieve the best. Your skills will also be appreciated by all as your decision in the right direction may make people appreciate you. You will also enjoy a fascinating journey in your love life. Love mates will come closer and enjoy wonderful bonding and will trust each other. You will be ready to make all sacrifices to make your partner happy. You will enjoy a blissful married life. You will complete your work very fast, ending all the hurdles on your way automatically.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is time to take stock of the things and review your priorities. The tide won’t be favorable to begin with. Your income will be good, but your sky rocketing expenses may put you in a financial crunch, forcing you to even incur a loan. Hence, you need to be careful. Due to your poor health, you may postpone your social commitments. But by the middle of the week, you will be in command of the situation. Your work will start to get completed and you will feel a lot more relaxed and confident. You will get success in love matters. Husband and wife will enjoy better understanding. You will also enjoy your work and atmosphere will be peaceful. Your peers and bosses will support you. You will get over all your problems intelligently. Guests may come and you will treat them quite lavishly. You may get exhilarating news from your progeny.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There will be gains from all directions. You will pay attention to work plans and achieve success at work. You will also complete your work as a mission. You will discharge your responsibilities well. Your peers and bosses will support you fully. You will have sweet relationship with your spouse/partner. A new person can enter your life suddenly. You will look after your family very well. You will also become the favorite of your family. It is time for getting profits in business. Overall, you will be well and enjoy peaceful times. You will have mental peace. You will be attracted towards spiritualism and religion. You will be receptive towards advice. You will socialize a lot and meet lot of people. Your professional commitments will also keep you engaged. The situation in business will be normal. You will get busy preparing for a festival.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be a victory day. You will work very hard and your desires will be fulfilled. You will complete your tasks. You will also become a favorite of your bosses. You will also win trust from your seniors. You will get closer to your partner. You will be able to keep personal matters a secret. You will also get some good news from somewhere and take an important decision regarding your career. You will balance your professional life as well as domestic life well. You will get the blessings and affection of your parents. You will be successful in defeating your opponents and winning a competitive exam/test. Business-related trips will keep you busy. You will earn money on long-distance journeys. You will be successful in whatever you do. Friends will give full support. You will feel satisfied.