Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th June, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

26th June 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 26th June 2026

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart ensures an excellent period ahead. You will get very good results. And will excel at your workplace/business. Situation will remain favourable and you will get support of your peers and superiors. Your popularity will peak and you will be talked off highly. You will be promoted in your job. And your brilliant performance at your workplace could lead to some bonus and increments. Your financial position will be great. You can also invest in recurring deposits/fixed assets or buy some luxury vehicle. You will also enter new love relationship. There will be moments of joy and togetherness in family. And auspicious functions like marriage or birthday party will take place at your home. A short family trip for fun and relaxation is also possible.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Monday, Thursday, Friday

Lucky colours : Lemon, Yellow, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Family matters may keep you busy for a while. You may also have to devote extra time to your lover because of some unplanned event. The day would unfold into a surprise which you may like. You will bear some losses in business but will have gains too. You will be very particular about your health. Avoid being touchy and sensitive.

