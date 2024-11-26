Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th November 2024
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and it will bring exceptional results for the whole year ahead. You will be imaginative and creative. And will have dreams in your eyes. You will plan to achieve big goals. And will have zeal, zest and energy to fulfill them. Your attitude towards life will be positive which will help in getting your work done. You will get attention of people too. You will be a go-getter and will accomplish your tasks with ease. You will also show excellent leadership qualities. New job/business offers will come. Those in jobs will get promotions too. Your bosses will support you fully and your subordinates will obey your orders. You will have no financial worries and money inflow will be continuous. Relations with your spouse/partner will keep getting warmer and better. You will be emotionally fully satisfied. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Auspicious functions will keep you busy. Friends will support in hour of need. You will also take interest in spiritual activities.
26th November 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday.
Lucky colours : Yellow, Red, Blue.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today your morale will be upbeat. And you will be in a happy mood. Money and wealth will keep on coming and you will have no major worries. You will achieve your ends diplomatically at your workplace. Your peers and superiors will admire your intelligence. You will get happiness from your progeny. Health will be fine.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will make good use of your communication skills and will be able to resolve issues at your workplace. Your efforts will be rewarded with success. You will face a serious situation in your domestic life but solve it quickly. You will not like to be burdened with additional responsibilities. But will give time to your family.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be an exciting day. You will be lucky in matters of love and romance. A new person will come in your life. But your family responsibilities too will come in between. You will be using your intelligence to keep a balance between the two. Lovebirds will have wonderful time. Financially you will have no worries. Job opportunities will keep coming.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be a good day. You will enjoy a very progressive phase in your career. And will be getting ample opportunities to move ahead. You will give your work top priority. Singles will be getting good marriage proposals. Those thinking of starting a new business will enter into some sort of partnership. It will prove fruitful in every way.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It will be a very important day for you. You will enjoy good times with your family. And will be active at your workplace too. You will also be involved in religious and spiritual activities. You will complete your work on time. Your business will flourish and go a long way. You will enjoy very good relations with your mate. Siblings will keep supporting.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a happy day. Students will do well in exams and will come out with flying colours. Income will increase. You will complete your work with due diligence. Your social circle will expand and you will spend most of the time with friends. You will have excellent relations with your mate. The desire to try out something new in life would be fulfilled.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will remain busy at your workplace. Visitors will drop in and you will be put into trouble. There could be some obstacles too at work. But you will manage to keep situation under control. Your superiors will be happy with you and praise your work. You will have nice enjoyable moments with your family and children.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It will be a wonderful day for you. A balanced attitude will bring success. The decisions taken with a cool mind will bring good results in your work field. Money inflow will be continuous. You will undertake your responsibilities in your domestic life and will fulfill them. Your siblings will keep supporting you. You will share nice relations with your parents.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be very fortunate. You will get success in your romantic ties. A new person may enter into your life. It will lead to a very intense and passionate affair. Love will bloom. You will move forward in life with a balanced attitude. It is going to be a good time for students. You will also make all efforts to make money in your business. And will get success too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a very fruitful day. You will feel energetic in the company of your mate. And will have a good time with him/her. You will have no financial worries. Your investments will yield rich dividends. You will also try and find some new meaning to life. And will get involved in charitable activities.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is time to do self-analysis and introspect about your life. You will go deeper and it will bring you great relief. You will be satisfied by the way things are taking shape in your life. You will also take time to give yourself some rest from work and go a short holiday with family. It will help you regain focus and feel re-energized. A new beginning will be made.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Things will get better at your workplace. You could be promoted too. There will be some tensions in your relations with mate but you will not share it with anybody. Things will get better gradually. You will be mentally at peace. Money will start coming. And all obstacles in your path will be cleared.