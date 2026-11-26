26th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 26th November 2026

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to be careful in financial/business dealings. Also take business-related decisions properly. Be alert in your dealings with people in business and financial matters. Do not trust unknown people and strangers. Your financial side will be strong. You will be busy in court battles. The tensions and confusions you have regarding your future will come to an end. With the help of your well-wishers, you will take some important and solid decisions. You will understand the feelings of your partner and your bonding will be good. The speed of progress will be fast. You will extend your helping hand for someone. Students will get admission in institute / courses of their choice. You will make new contacts in business.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

In most matters you are going to have your way, so you are heading for a good time. The romance you are in is likely to culminate in a marriage quite soon. The afternoon is going to be very good. If you are unwell, keep control of your diet. Do not hesitate too much. You will get the benefit of some government plan.