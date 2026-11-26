26th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 26th November 2026
Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to be careful in financial/business dealings. Also take business-related decisions properly. Be alert in your dealings with people in business and financial matters. Do not trust unknown people and strangers. Your financial side will be strong. You will be busy in court battles. The tensions and confusions you have regarding your future will come to an end. With the help of your well-wishers, you will take some important and solid decisions. You will understand the feelings of your partner and your bonding will be good. The speed of progress will be fast. You will extend your helping hand for someone. Students will get admission in institute / courses of their choice. You will make new contacts in business.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Thursday, Sunday, Monday
Lucky colours : Red, Blue, Green
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
In most matters you are going to have your way, so you are heading for a good time. The romance you are in is likely to culminate in a marriage quite soon. The afternoon is going to be very good. If you are unwell, keep control of your diet. Do not hesitate too much. You will get the benefit of some government plan.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is likely to take a little longer to get over your hesitancy about getting involved in a new relationship. Bad memories of the past tend to restrict you a great deal. You will undertake to do some difficult work and even achieve some success in it. You will bring a novelty to your work and will get benefit immediately.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You are likely to meet a new person who catches your fancy and this attraction can grow rapidly. Good news awaits you in an important matter. Life will be good. You will be able to overtake others based on your self-confidence and capability. You will have no financial worries.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Money-wise you will be able to treat your beloved to many good things. There is going to be ample scope to improve some areas of your relationships. You need to be polite in dealing with others. Don’t say anything to anyone which you yourself don’t like. Show maturity and a wise head. People will listen to you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
A new romance can develop with someone you get to meet during a social outing. Your life will take on a festive air, and you will be in the mood to celebrate. The work you had wanted to complete will get done without any hitch. There will be improvement in your financial status. You will get prestige in your job.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The love bond might need a little strengthening to pay attention to some details. You may have left it out. Avoid rushing into matters of the heart at all costs. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will gain more responsibility regarding your job; you will be happy. You will have monetary gains.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will show your care in so many ways. Participating in the activities of your mate will help the relationship grow. You may go on a small outing later in the day. You will feel a change of environment in your office. And you will work without any tension and will feel very light. Your boss will be satisfied with your performance.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You have spent a lot of time working on the difficult areas of your romance and now is the time you will get to see positive results. This is going to inspire you to work harder. The time is favorable to make your work proper and systematic. You will be able to win over your enemies. Children will be very enthusiastic.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There is a joy to be had with your mate as you discuss your future life which is going to include marriage. You might have to travel together too. It is good time to acquire wealth. Things will move at a rapid pace. Commercial activities will be fast paced. You will make lot of profit.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Despite a hectic working life, you will pay attention to your romantic life and be able to manage both in a very able manner. Your lover will be pleased with you. Before starting a new work, do your homework properly only then will you be successful. You will be praised and get support in this stream.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There could be a small argument which could lead to large issues if not nipped in the bud. It is going to be up to you to strengthen out matters more than your other half. You will be full of energy. It is a property gaining day. You will prepare to undertake new responsibility. You will have capacity and confidence to bring tasks to conclusion.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would want to slow down on work matters and concentrate more on your love life which has not been doing well of late. There is no harm in asking your mate for support. You will be jealous of someone, and this will be a cause of your tension. You will accomplish daily tasks with great ease and get help from family members.