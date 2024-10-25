Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th October 2024

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart suggests a good year ahead. This birthday will begin a cycle of restoration, so get ready to evaluate, repair and stabilize the areas of your life that have been in chaos for the last few years. Begin by adopting purple as your power color, adding it to your surroundings, wardrobe or jewelry to reopen your spiritual connection and revive your intuition. Your personal relationships will thrive on honesty and integrity, opening up a path to greater intimacy. You could win some money or come into an inheritance before the year ends, which will ease your financial struggles once and for all. Consult a professional to help you clear up a nagging health problem you’ve been trying to ignore.

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours: White and all pastel tones and shades

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be getting rid of enemies and diseases. And will be looking to make an impact at your work place. Money inflow will be continuous and you will be making best use of it. Your ties with your mate will keep improving. You will be getting a chance to be invited at a social gathering or function where you will be the center of attraction.