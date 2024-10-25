Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th October 2024
Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart suggests a good year ahead. This birthday will begin a cycle of restoration, so get ready to evaluate, repair and stabilize the areas of your life that have been in chaos for the last few years. Begin by adopting purple as your power color, adding it to your surroundings, wardrobe or jewelry to reopen your spiritual connection and revive your intuition. Your personal relationships will thrive on honesty and integrity, opening up a path to greater intimacy. You could win some money or come into an inheritance before the year ends, which will ease your financial struggles once and for all. Consult a professional to help you clear up a nagging health problem you’ve been trying to ignore.
26th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours: White and all pastel tones and shades
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be getting rid of enemies and diseases. And will be looking to make an impact at your work place. Money inflow will be continuous and you will be making best use of it. Your ties with your mate will keep improving. You will be getting a chance to be invited at a social gathering or function where you will be the center of attraction.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You can face matters related to court and dispute can give your trouble. It could be a long drawn battle. You will be looking for a way-out and settlement through negotiations. Situation at your work place too will be grim. You may be facing adverse situation and could face termination. But through proper handling you will manage to save your job.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be drawn towards spirituality and meeting a lot of saints and spiritual teachers. This will make you feel peaceful. The obstacles that you were facing in your work will be cleared away. And your work will get done easily. You will taste success. A marriage proposal will make you think and you will probably decline the offer.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A long time desire will get fulfilled. That will change the atmosphere in the family. There would be joy and cheer all around. You will feel yourself as the center of attention. You will also like to fulfill desires of your children. You will look after family well. And will also have concern for the elders. They will bless you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your relations with your family members will develop. Family members will value family ties and come closer. There will; be peace and harmony. Your partner will have more trust and faith in you. Your children will listen to you. You will also think positively about then. Your friends will remain loyal.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will have ego problems with your colleagues. This comes in way of your progress. You have to reset the priorities of your life. And introspect deep to win confidence of your peers and superiors. You will have to change your attitude. You will take help of you mate and friends. They will counsel you. You will come out of shell. And will become a much loved person.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be involved in a very hot and happing affair with a very simple and down to earth person. He/she is an amazing person with lot of qualities you will get attracted. It would be a case of love at first sight. You will be making the first move. And the person will reciprocate. It will be a case of days of endless romance.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have a mixed day. An affair in which you were involved for a long time will come to an end all of a sudden. Eco clash would be the main reason. You will feel hurt. But will gradually realize it happened for the best. You will become extrovert and starting mixing a lot with the opposite sex. You will find a new mate.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be involved in some controversy. A truth concerning you which you never wanted to come out will be revealed. This will upset your partner. And you will repent for it. But you will manage to convince your partner by explaining things properly. Even your friends and family member would support you for something which was done unintentionally.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will not be able to turn the opportunity that was presented to you in your favour. It has the potential to bring immense gain for you. This will make you feel down. But your mate will encourage you not to get upset. And wait for the next opportunity. You will see the point. Your future will be bright.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be working very hard at your workplace. Work related deadlines will bother you. And will be troubled by excess work load. But you will manage to remain cool. Your mate may get upset for not giving him/her adequate time. Thus you will like to go out of town for a few days with family for fun and relaxation.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Property dispute in the family will be settled through negotiation. Every family member will be satisfied by his/her share in the division of property. Differences among family members will also come to an end. Your superiors will be very happy with your work. And your colleagues will help you.