Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th October, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th October 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th October 2025

Moon semi-sextile Mars on your solar return chart thus it is going to be a very fruitful year that promises a lot for you. You will plan to achieve big and will be a lot more ambitious and energetic. You will find yourself wonderfully uplifted to achieve things you always dreamed of. You would also have the courage to face difficulties and turn things in your favour. Your standing in job/profession will increase. And would receive appreciation from your colleagues/associates for your efforts. Your bosses will have high expectations from you and you will be given responsibilities that others are not able to handle. You will deliver results. Financially you will remain strong and stable. You can also plan to undertake renovation of your house or buy a new property. Your friends and family will support you in a big way. Your morale will be high, and you will look forward to spending some time of comfort with your family. Atmosphere will be congenial and there will be joy and cheerfulness in family. You will also come in contact with some important person who will help you immensely in your profession/business.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Thursday, Monday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Navy Blue, Peach, Mint

‘This week for you’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Your efforts, confidence and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for projects at work and your job environment teeming with activity. You take small yet sure steps towards your financial goals. Domestic relationships and the home environment tend to be harmonious and peaceful. If you have children, they may need more discipline than they previously did. You may find your children at an age that requires more attention and or structure. There are some contentious issues that are laid to rest as you tackle them and take a bold stand. Health needs some attention.