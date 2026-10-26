Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 26th October 2026
Full Moon on your solar return chart will give you excellent results. You will be dedicated to your work. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your name and fame will also rise. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will impress one and all with your abilities. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will also have plans to buy property/vehicle. You will be kind and learn to be a donor. You will also keep something for the future. You will be busy and happy. You will make yourself stronger by meeting people and relatives. You will work with lot of seriousness to make a good impression of yourself on people. You will be busy at home and outside. There will be happiness and prosperity at home.
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The undivided attention of your partner is going to come to you today at last after a long wait. You do not like untidy things so a lot of emotional clearing could be done for smooth sailing. The time is one of victory. You will get victory in legal matters. You will be busy with your work and business. And make progress.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today is a better day to think and plan some excursions. You are avoiding for a long while now. You are blessed to have a cooperative partner, but you cannot and should not take things for a ride. You can visit a religious place for mental peace. You will do work and entertainment both. You will enjoy your work and family life too.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You could be still healing from a personal loss in your relationship while you meet a new person. He/she is a very special one. Growth of romance between you both holds quite a high possibility as of now. You will surrender to achieve your goals in life. It is a day for respect and prestige. You will get lot of support from all.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could end up in an odd situation today and not sure of your best reaction for now to handle it. Your mate will give you a much-needed helping hand. You will focus on your work. You will feel time has come to take a vital decision in your business. Guests will be visiting your place. You will be involved with them.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You like to progress ahead in life and for this you love to innovate and encourage your mate as well to do. This attitude sometimes makes things difficult for your partner who may feel little short of space in this relationship. Invest money after much thinking. There will be gradual improvement in your financial condition. There will be important changes in your level of thinking.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You emit a lot of charm and energy, and this is the time to take advantage of the situation. You could plan to date someone new and will be excited with the thrill of it. Students will concentrate well. Whatever they are studying will remain in their brain. You will have pleasure and peace. You will feel positive about things.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You want more space in your relationship and are not in a mood to settle for less. While you may continue for some time, it will not be without any regrets. Your boss and senior officers will be happy with your work. You will have business travels which will be successful. You will have mental peace.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are likely to be too impressed with the one you are dating. This can cause much needed warmth and passion in your relationship and keep both happy. Be more cautious and caring. You will get the praise for the work which may be done or not done by you. You will be proud of yourself. And will appreciate others too.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You want your personality to be accepted by your partner without any reservations. Without this, you will not be very keen to continue in this one side and dominate relationship for long. Some of your decisions will prove to be correct. There will be a method of working. You will get lot of success. All the planning and thinking will prove to be correct.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Proceed cautiously even if your heart is dancing with the newly nurtured feelings that you have recently made place in your life. You could fall for someone who has very less compatibility and unusual behavior. You can have an argument at your workplace. Your self-respect could get hurt. The time will be of normal result.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You may feel a little unsolicited and even envy other people. Your love mate will have to go into overdrive mode to reassure you how indispensable you are in his/her life. Husband and wife will support each other. Your materialistic things will increase. You will prosper a lot in your life and stay on top.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Falling in love with some colleague or old acquaintance while on an official journey cannot be ruled out. This new relationship is going to provide you with much-needed emotional support and guidance. You will be busy with meetings and conferences. You will be able to finish your work in time to your satisfaction.