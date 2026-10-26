Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th October, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th October 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 26th October 2026



Full Moon on your solar return chart will give you excellent results. You will be dedicated to your work. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. Your name and fame will also rise. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will impress one and all with your abilities. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will also have plans to buy property/vehicle. You will be kind and learn to be a donor. You will also keep something for the future. You will be busy and happy. You will make yourself stronger by meeting people and relatives. You will work with lot of seriousness to make a good impression of yourself on people. You will be busy at home and outside. There will be happiness and prosperity at home.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Blue, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The undivided attention of your partner is going to come to you today at last after a long wait. You do not like untidy things so a lot of emotional clearing could be done for smooth sailing. The time is one of victory. You will get victory in legal matters. You will be busy with your work and business. And make progress.