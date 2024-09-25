Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 26th September 2024
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it is going to give very good results for you. You will be receiving good monetary benefits this year. And you will be taking important decisions in your job/business. Your projects will also receive approval from government/authorities. You will also receive help and support of influential persons in your work. Your colleagues will give full cooperation. You will also make investments in land building, house, plots and gold this year. You will also spend money on studies, career and marriage of your children. Your friends and family members will stand with you in hour of need. The results of career and profession related exams will come in your favor. You will get opportunities for romance this year. But it will affect your career and work. Avoid giving loan to others. You can go on travel journey with your family members.
26th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Violet, Yellow, Saffron
Lucky colours : Yellow, Green, White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This is going to be a wonderful time for you. You will receive happy news from some source. Your financial position will be extremely good. There are chances of meeting some old friends. Decisions taken by you will give good results. Your prestige in office will increase. You will also spend some relaxing moments with your family. You will remain in high spirits.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This will turn out to be a very fortunate time period. Everything will fall in place. Your general mood will be upbeat. You will be spending some wonderful moments with family. Financially you will be fine. Health would be perfect. At work place you would be getting full support from subordinates and colleagues.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be in high spirits today. Your bosses at the work place will be very much appreciative of your work. Some of the ideas that you have put will start giving results. Atmosphere in the family would also be wonderful. Children will do well in their studies. You will develop interest in meditation, yoga or some light exercises.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be an amazing day. Fortune will be bringing many opportunities at your door and you will grab them by both hands. A person known to you might be interested in a romantic liaison with you. This will cheer you up. At work place your importance will suddenly increase. Your dream of own house can also come true.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be getting some business offers for a partnership or joint venture. This would prove to be successful later on. You might also come in contact with new persons who would offer help in your business or profession. And will have some good working relations. Some guests might visit your home keeping you busy and happy.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be inclined to change your outlook toward people in particular and life in general. There is this feeling going in you that life has provided you aplenty. All your desires have come true. You have a wonderful job and also enjoy good bonding at home. Now you will be thinking of helping other people too.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There will be great mental peace and calmness. You will appear very happy. Many outstanding issues would get resolved. An Ongoing court battle will be solved through out of court agreement. Your peers and superiors will be fond of you. Financially you will be well off. You will enjoy a wonderful period of love and romance with sweetheart. A nice day.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A very fruitful day is on the cards. You will receive some legacy from your ancestral property. This will be a huge benefit for you. You will be also communicating to your partner certain things which you think would make relations better. You might also start some new business venture. Your health will be fine. You might meet some relatives all of a sudden.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be very confident about how things should move now. You will be very innovative and clear with your ideas. And will be able to execute them without any opposition. Your peers and superiors will be on your side on any decision you take. They will be support you fully. Your family ties too would look up. You may agree to some marriage proposal. Your financial condition will continue to grow.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This is going to be an extremely fortunate time period. All your plans will meet with success. Your stature in professional and social circle will increase. You could be invited to public functions or social gathering. Those who are in politics can get some important position. Financially things would appear fine. Health would continue to remain perfect. There will be peace and harmony in family ties.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This is going to be a very demanding day. You will have fights, differences of opinion and conflict of interests with people both in personal and professional front. A person in the neighbor will be a constant source of irritation. You will also suffer some losses. But still, you will manage to maintain cool and remain peaceful. You could be drawn to religion and social service.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would suddenly find going in life tough. Family members will not listen to you. Even peers and superiors will take offence at what you say. Enemies will try to run you down. There would be expenditure beyond your control. Some person in family may need medical attention. You will try to maintain cool and stay positive despite all odds. Thing will improve.