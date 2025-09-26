Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th September, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th September 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th September 2025

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year. You will be promoted in your job. Your business will rise, and you will make good profits. You will get many opportunities to rise in your profession. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will also plan a major expansion in your business. Your government related work will get done. You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. You will be busy with business/work related trips which will prove beneficial for you. You will also enjoy a warm and fulfilling relationship with a very charming person. It will lead to marriage. Husband and wife will enjoy excellent bonding and will support each other. Your elders will bless you. You can also plan to buy a new house/property. Your legal disputes will be resolved with the help of third persons. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Monday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

In most cases you are going to have your way, so you are heading for a good time. The romance you are in is likely to culminate in a marriage quite soon. The afternoon is going to be very good. If you are unwell, keep control of your diet. Do not doubt too much. You will get the benefit of some government plan.

