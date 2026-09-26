Today's Horoscope Prediction – 26th September, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26th September 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 26th September 2026
Creativity will be peaking as there is a Full Moon on your solar return chart. You would see an all-round improvement in career. You will be on the edge of discovering new facets about yourself even as you revel in internal freedom – freedom of thought and expression as creativity will soar. Emotional involvement in family affairs and even the onset of an affair is on the cards. New associations can also be formed. By and large it is a peaceful time in the family. Financially too this is a positive period though your expenses will remain high. Step up your fitness routine to maintain good health. Travels will fuel the imagination.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Saturday
Lucky colours: White, Grey, Silver
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are going to try and bring out an ambitious plan so busy times lie ahead. Your love mate is likely to help you and together you will share a lot of ideas. The time will be peaceful. You will remain emotional. Peace, patience and gentleness will be reflected in your behavior. You will also work to please others.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Love can come to you quite unexpectedly. And catch you unawares. You are going to be very pleasantly surprised and happy at the developments that are taking place. Take time to meet your parents and in-laws, as they need your support. There is possibility of monetary gains. You will use your intelligence to the maximum.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The bond you share with your mate will deepen and this will enable you to realize what your needs are in this relationship. Having done this, your acceptance will be higher. You will not let your ego come in between career and personal points and work, otherwise your work which is almost completed can get hit.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Some trouble in love life is indicated due to the stubborn streak which keeps cropping up. To ensure smooth going in the relationship, try staying on the middle path. Your honor and prestige will grow today. You will feel confident about yourselves. You will have good and progressive thoughts in your mind.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Financial improvement can take place. You may go in for a joint investment with your mate and now is the time when you both are going to benefit from this. Your boss will be happy with your work. You will keep yourself updated. You will never be short of money. It will be best if you take full advantage of the situation.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
A new job can be a stumbling block to your love affair which runs the risk of withering away and dying a slow death. However, with a little foresight you can avert this. You will visit a tourist place. Life will be adventurous. You will have fun time with your family. You will feel mentally relaxed and peaceful.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is a good time to explore new areas in your relationship. You can get on well with someone new. There are chances of going in for a much-awaited journey. You will buy valuable items for your house. Stay away from spicy food. You will have new income sources. Life will appear brighter and full of hope.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may like to undertake a journey to a romantic place with your beloved. You will be easy-going, making it much simpler for him/her to keep you satisfied. You might be busy purchasing items or shopping. Financially, this is a suitable time which will get you lot of mental happiness. You will be elevated with your efforts.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A heady mixture of love and anticipation is in the air. You will be very enthusiastic in pursuing the person of your dreams and ultimately falling in love with ties. You will have special support from your life partner. You will be able to coordinate better with your neighbors. You will enjoy wonderful bonding with them.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
An issue that concerns your romantic life could leave you feeling a little uneasy. To clear up matters, you may like to talk this over with your love partner. It will be a mentally satisfactory day. Your friends, partners, relatives will all add to your happiness. You will feel blessed. That your efforts are getting recognized.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have fewer issues to deal with now so that will make life easier. You are going to enjoy the chase in a new relationship to turn it into a romantic one. The time will be gaining knowledge. You will be working with new people. You will be practical towards your targets in work and business. And get success.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Progress in your love affair is going to be slow, making you quite frustrated. However, the motivation will be there to work in areas that are going haywire. You will work hard and will have best results. Regarding business you will be doing new experiments and getting lot of new openings as a result.