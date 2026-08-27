Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

27th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 27th August 2026
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart thus resulting in an excellent period ahead. An amazing year is in the offing for you. You will have many exciting moments. You will appear far more assured and wiser. The projects that you have been thinking of getting completed would see the light of the day. You will have the Midas touch. People will start taking notice of you. You will be able to convince them. You have the gift of the gab to make people listen to you. Your standing in social circle will increase. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. You would be invited to social gatherings and parties. New contacts would be developed. Business opportunities would also come your way. Some female person may be a source of comfort and may prove lucky for you. Your brothers / sisters would support you and will be a source of inspiration. Your financial position would be good. Additional sources of income may be tapped. You will also think of going abroad for vacation or finding a new job.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Friday, Sunday, Monday
Lucky colours: White, Brown, Pastel shades
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You want to be happy as you might not get the attention you long for. Turn on the charm and before you know it, your lover will be eating out of your hand. This is the right time to bring future into play. You will meet your dear ones. Business class will not compromise with quality and make profit.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
There will be terrific rapport with your mate. Nothing seems impossible. Don’t be surprised if your love mate proposes to you on the spur of the moment. You will have a very good day. All your half-finished work will be completed. The problems that you were afraid of facing will be solved very easily.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will be an emotional day as you feel you cannot live with each other and you cannot live without each other. Be calm and decide what you want. You will suddenly get money. You will also work very hard and get the results. All the situations will be under control. It is a peaceful day. You will meet friends.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
There are going to be moments of tender indulgence towards your mate. Your concern stems out of deep love. Both of you are going to enjoy good harmony. You need to be careful in financial dealings. The differences between husband and wife will come to an end. You will get the help of people near you and will be satisfied.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could find yourself trapped in an unwanted situation due to an unresolved decision with your love mate. You will want to get out of this relationship as soon as you can. Young people will overcome all the situations and emerge victoriously. Keep your health check. Plans will be made for acquiring land, property etc.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your cold matter of fact will vanish as you meet someone you get completely enchanted with now. Your emotions will turn explosive and you will be very happy. It will be a day for completing government tasks. Whatever work you undertake will be completed. Your colleagues will cooperate.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is a good time for relationships to blossom, and you will learn a lot as you grow together. Mutual trust is going to develop, which will be good. All work will be completed in time, and your progeny may give something to cheer for. You need not worry.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your feelings run deep though you may not always voice them. A situation will arise when you must call spade a spade and then see which direction this relationship takes. You may go to a religious shrine for mental peace. Your profession-related job may require a major change which may add to your worries.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The person you have set your sights on can be quite difficult to deal with so you will most likely decide to use some strategy to get him/her closer to you. This will pay off. You may hold some auspicious ceremony at home. You may gain something from your in-laws. Your financial status will be boosted.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
An unexpected turn of events can be good for your love life in the long run. You are keen to settle it in the same frame of mind. You will have financial gains. Marriage, romance and investment related jobs may give you some advantage as well. A friend will help you a lot when you need it the most.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could fall for someone who has a stronger personality. You won't be very happy with this as it means you will have to give in more often to that person's whims. Professional activities may gather momentum. You will be quite busy attending some conferences. You will acquire a good position in your organization.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A chance meeting can lend to a feeling of love very quickly. You want to spend a lot of time with him/her. There will be lot of impulsiveness, and you both will spend happy times together. You could be trapped in some professional problem. In your office you may have differences with your boss or senior. You will take impulsive dealings.