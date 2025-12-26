Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast
27th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 27th December 2025
Moon conjunct Saturn indicates disciplined success after persistent effort. You may face delays or resistance initially, but your determination guarantees results. Professional recognition comes late but lasts long; promotions or transfers bring satisfaction. Financial management improves—debts reduce and stability grows. Your calm approach earns respect at work and at home. Love life matures into deeper understanding; some may formalize commitments. Family peace returns after minor health concerns of elders. Stay patient—your resilience this year builds long-term strength and credibility.
Lucky Dates: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Monday
Lucky Colours: Pink, Red, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will get good job offers. It will be wise to take a decision after consulting your closed ones. Your financial condition will be good. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your mate/spouse might have a vital issue to discuss. You will listen to it with keen interest. Students will get admission in courses/institute of their choice.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You would be chosen to lead your team for some important tasks. You will enjoy this responsibility and take it as a challenge. And you will get full cooperation from your subordinates. In the end you will come to the expectations of one and all. Your financial position will also start showing marked improvement.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be involved in some acrimonious debate with your colleagues. Both sides will have their own point of view and will not buzz an inch. Finally, both sides will adopt give and take approach and problem will get resolved. It will reduce your tensions a lot. You might think about getting financial help from some close friend to tide over your money problems.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could be facing some financial hardships and could also find yourself in some debt or loan. Some of your creditors would harass you too. And take advantage of your vulnerability. Yet you will find yourself not giving up and will keep fighting. By stroke of good luck, you will come out of your problem.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You could find yourself in the most fortunate period of your life. You are likely to get admission to a prestigious school / college or course of your choice. Those looking for new job would get favorable job offers. Single people can get a chance to marry person of their liking. Those who are in media or in entertainment industry can do well.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be involved in your family ties. You will feel blessed in the wonderful company of your near and dear ones. You would thank God for providing you such a wonderful partner. Your children listen and respect you. You have a good source of income and have all material comforts. There are ample peace and happiness at home.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will become extrovert and interact a lot more with people. This will help you in increasing your contacts. And will be able to achieve desired aims and objectives. Your financial position will remain strong and secure. At your workplace you will be inclined to do something innovative and exciting. Your idea will be welcomed by one and all.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have some outstanding achievements in your line of work. This will make your boss feel highly satisfied. Your self-confidence will be sky high and enthusiasm will be terrific. You will be making extensive use of electronic media for communication like e-mail etc. in your official correspondence. There are chances of meeting an old friend.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be meeting some high-ranking government officials. And will be able to get your work done. You will also win appreciation and praise for your dedication. You will take decisions relating to domestic affairs only after giving serious consideration. And will not act in haste. Students will take studies seriously and follow any advice given to them.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be very much involved in your area of interest. And remain fully dedicated to your goal. This will win you praise and acclaim. Your contribution will be appreciated. You will carry your energy and enthusiasm in the right direction. Everything will appear perfect in your domestic life. Your mate will share your responsibilities.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could be involved in romantic ties with some person known to you. You would like to propose. And will get similar response. You will be surprised to find person also secretly in love with you for a long time. Financially you will have nothing to worry about. And you will be looking forward to spending lavishly making your lifestyle better.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You may be expecting too much in your relations. But you may not have the patience to make things work. Even your mate and family members have certain expectations and aspirations from you. You need to take care of them too. Everything will be perfect with the passage of time. Let the thing take place naturally. Your faith in God will increase.