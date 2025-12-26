Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

27th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 27th December 2025

Moon conjunct Saturn indicates disciplined success after persistent effort. You may face delays or resistance initially, but your determination guarantees results. Professional recognition comes late but lasts long; promotions or transfers bring satisfaction. Financial management improves—debts reduce and stability grows. Your calm approach earns respect at work and at home. Love life matures into deeper understanding; some may formalize commitments. Family peace returns after minor health concerns of elders. Stay patient—your resilience this year builds long-term strength and credibility.

Lucky Dates: 9, 18, 27



Lucky Days: Friday, Sunday, Monday



Lucky Colours: Pink, Red, Violet

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will get good job offers. It will be wise to take a decision after consulting your closed ones. Your financial condition will be good. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Your mate/spouse might have a vital issue to discuss. You will listen to it with keen interest. Students will get admission in courses/institute of their choice.