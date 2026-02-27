Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

27th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 27th February 2026
Moon trine Rahu (Dragon’s head) on your solar return chart and it is going to be a challenging year for you. You will come to accept reality of life. Nothing comes by chance. Along with luck we need to put hard work and dedication into racing ahead in life. Your illusion will get destroyed. And will get good results too. You will be realistic with your ideas and goals. You will not be over expecting anyone. You will give equal focus to your personal as well as professional life. You will have good equations with your bosses. You will take business/career related decisions wisely. You need to take care of your expenses. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Don’t take anything for granted. Auspicious functions will keep taking place for the whole year. Those who are single will make plans to get worried.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Grey
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Time will change your fortunes. You will develop religious inclinations and will get mental peace. You will be focused on your work and complete your tasks on time. You will also get income from multiple sources. Relations with spouse will be wonderful and both of you will understand each other’s feelings and behave accordingly.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will complete your task with ease and will also put your best efforts. Your dedication and honesty will bring you good results. You will also date some person before committing yourself fully. You will also come in contact with great and influential people. They will be of immense help in days ahead. You will also gain courage and spirit.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will do very well in your field of work. And can also begin a new job or occupation which will prove favorable for you in the long run. Financially you will have no major worries. Your life will come on track again. And you will be enjoying the company of your good and loyal friends. Your spouse will keep supporting you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be receiving new business offers today and can also enter partnership, association or joint venture. Those wanting to go abroad for job or business will also get success. Your efforts and hard work will bear fruit. You will also get involved in new love relations. Your legal disputes will get resolved through dialogue.
Leo : (July 23- August 23)
You will enjoy a favorable phase in your life. Some misunderstandings with your friends and relatives going on for a long time will be resolved. Your monetary condition too will get better. Auspicious function will take place in your family. You will also remain busy with financial activities such as banking, investments shares, bonds and funds.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
The favorable placement of planets will pave the way for success. Your subordinates will also acknowledge your talent and ability. You could be promoted too. Your financial position will be strong and stable. Those who are single will get good marriage proposals. You will also plan to renovate your house and purchase hold items with partner.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
These are going to be days when you need to do introspection and self-assessment. People take offence at what you say despite your honest intentions. Maybe you need to become diplomatic and polite and avoid being straight forward. Your friends/elders will guide you. You will be getting wonderful results. Students will be successful in exams/interviews.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be an important day. You will focus on your work and could also go on a business trip suddenly. You will overcome all problems with your intelligence and wisdom. You could also get involved in new romantic relations. And this is the right time to take a decision regarding your marriage.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will remain popular at your workplace. Your subordinates will obey your commands and help in carrying out work properly and efficiently. Even your family members will listen to what you say and follow you. The circumstances will be favorable. You will work with a cool mind, and everything will turn in your favour eventually.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be inclined towards spirituality, and your noble deeds will bring good name and fame. This will bring you happiness and mental peace. You will also bring about a betterment in your work. Financial position will improve. New love relations will make you happy. You will also have the desire to move ahead in life.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is a nice day. Your physical health will be good. You will remain devoted to your family and help them in every manner. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. Your business deals will be successful. And you will also keep a positive attitude towards life.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The fortunate times you are having will continue. Your family atmosphere will be wonderful, and guests will arrive at your home. Your marriage could also get finalized. Additional sources of income will be tapped. You will get new business offers. Those who are in politics will be able to solve their day-to-day problem.