Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th February, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

27th February 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 27th February 2026

Moon trine Rahu (Dragon’s head) on your solar return chart and it is going to be a challenging year for you. You will come to accept reality of life. Nothing comes by chance. Along with luck we need to put hard work and dedication into racing ahead in life. Your illusion will get destroyed. And will get good results too. You will be realistic with your ideas and goals. You will not be over expecting anyone. You will give equal focus to your personal as well as professional life. You will have good equations with your bosses. You will take business/career related decisions wisely. You need to take care of your expenses. Peace and harmony will prevail in family ties. Don’t take anything for granted. Auspicious functions will keep taking place for the whole year. Those who are single will make plans to get worried.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Maroon, Red, Grey

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Time will change your fortunes. You will develop religious inclinations and will get mental peace. You will be focused on your work and complete your tasks on time. You will also get income from multiple sources. Relations with spouse will be wonderful and both of you will understand each other’s feelings and behave accordingly.

