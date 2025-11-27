Today's Horoscope Prediction – 27th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

27th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 27th November 2025

Venus trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year. Your actions will change the course of your life. You will rise in your work and race ahead of others. You will take major decisions after giving a lot of thought. Even your close people will give you lot of support and encouragement. You need to work on your strengths. Decisions taken impulsively may yield moderate results. You will also have monetary gains. Your name and fame will rise. Your noble deeds will make you popular. You can get married to a person of your choice. Your family will support you. Any judicial matter in courts will be resolved gradually with someone’s intervention. You will also make lot of new friends. You will be creative and with a broad outlook. You will outshine everyone with your amazing personality.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Sunday, Wednesday, Monday

Lucky colours : Red, Yellow, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

An action-packed day lies ahead. You could find new goals to chase with a lot of enthusiasm. The love you share with your mate will start moving onto another level of bliss. Your government-related work will get completed. You will prepare your Will related documents. The atmosphere at home will be very good.