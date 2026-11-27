27th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine

Birthday Forecast for 27th November 2026

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. You may face some stressful situation in your job. But ultimately, you will be the winner. You may have some unexpected developments in your business. A thing or two can bother you. You may have some unsatisfactory feelings in your mind. But things will settle with the passage of time. Your rude behaviour can affect your career plans so take care of that aspect. You will travel a lot due to work and career related issues. But your work will get praised. You will meet a lot of people. You will also plan to go out with your family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Lovebirds will have a wonderful time. You will be stronger and efficient in money matters. Husband and wife will share good bonding.

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Maroon, Black, Yellow

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You could find yourself in a situation that requires a lot of diplomacy and patience in dealing with your partner. You will contribute to the best of your capability. You will get new opportunities in your job/business. You will also display your good qualities and strength of character. Financial position will remain balanced.

