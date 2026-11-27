27th November 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 27th November 2026
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. You may face some stressful situation in your job. But ultimately, you will be the winner. You may have some unexpected developments in your business. A thing or two can bother you. You may have some unsatisfactory feelings in your mind. But things will settle with the passage of time. Your rude behaviour can affect your career plans so take care of that aspect. You will travel a lot due to work and career related issues. But your work will get praised. You will meet a lot of people. You will also plan to go out with your family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Lovebirds will have a wonderful time. You will be stronger and efficient in money matters. Husband and wife will share good bonding.
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Friday, Tuesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Maroon, Black, Yellow
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You could find yourself in a situation that requires a lot of diplomacy and patience in dealing with your partner. You will contribute to the best of your capability. You will get new opportunities in your job/business. You will also display your good qualities and strength of character. Financial position will remain balanced.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your kind temperament towards your mate will make you be loved more. He/she will feel so desired and is going to respond with a lot of love and eagerness. You will show a lot of imagination and creativity in your job. And will also live and accept the challenges coming your way. Victory is yours in the end.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your romantic life is going to be full of activity as you take a call to get married. This news is going to be well accepted in your circle, and everyone will be in the mood to enjoy. Live outside the imaginary world, otherwise you will be unaware of the ground reality. Be realistic and wise. Need to be practical.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You could find yourself getting fascinated by someone from other beliefs and while it will take a lot on your partner to make it prosper, you are readily willing to do so. You need to understand the problems. Your children are facing. Avoid being harsh to them and bear your responsibilities. They will listen to you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The similarities in your nature and your lover do fascinate each other. You find him/her more attention grabbing and, in many ways, inspiring too. Rising expenses will worry you. Health of a family member may require attention. Avoid any tension in family ties. Have a chat with family members.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
There will be too much pressure on the professional front due to added workload. This will barely make you a much-desired lover, especially with all the tiredness added on. You will meet friends and relatives and will be helpful to them. Your gentle nature and sincerity will impress one and all.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You might have to leave for work-related trip in a hurry, leaving some matter unanswered. Make sure you deal with this as soon as it blows up out of control. You will become religious and your attention will be towards spiritual world. You will also get love and affection from your loved ones.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will spend a joyful day with your loved one. You would like to spend some time together. It will be an enjoyable and altogether wonderful experience for both of you. You may get some benefit out of inheritance. You will also pay attention to your investments and make use of your funds effectively.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
There are strong chances of getting into a new relationship, one that offers a lot of promise and excitement. You are heading for a day full of action. The graph of your popularity will rise. And you will achieve your targets. You will be given importance at workplace. And promoted too.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will propose taking time off from work so you can spend some moments with your lover whom you could be seeing after a while. It will be a time spent opportunity. You will take interest in welfare and social activities. A huge change will happen in your life. You will feel a lot better now.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a taxing time for you. Reading between the lines will help you appreciate your beloved better. A lot of things will become clear to you this way. You will feel peaceful. And will understand the value of time. And will also face the reality of this world. People will be supportive.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Caring and sharing is very understandable and brings you a great sense of satisfaction. You will be quite satisfied with the way things are going in your relationship. People working in print, entertainment industry, electronic media, advertisements etc. will be successful. Your financial position is stable.