Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th August, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th August 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 28th August 2025

The Moon’s 150-degree angle with Saturn in your solar return chart suggests a year of mixed outcomes. Keeping a tight rein on your spending will be crucial, as there’s a risk of wasting money on unnecessary things. You’ll need to make disciplined financial decisions. Professionally, there will be ups and downs, but you’ll manage them effectively. This period could see you taking significant, perhaps overdue decisions about your work. Plans for business expansion that have been on hold might finally get the green light. Your serious approach will lead to substantial monetary gains. Love life could turn quite lively—you might become involved with someone familiar, leading to marriage. Family celebrations will bring happiness, and business trips will keep your calendar full.

Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky colours: Pink, Violet, Off White

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a testing day. Your relations with your partner will come under strain. And your loyalty and commitment will be doubted. This will give you pain. But you will realize human nature is unpredictable and it is a part and partial of life. And you will quickly get over it. You may have a sense of dissatisfaction, but it will be temporary.