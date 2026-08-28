Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th August, 2026: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th August 2026 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine
Birthday Forecast for 28th August 2026
Full Moon on your solar return chart will lead to a lot of imagination and creativity in you. You will have endurance to achieve a lot during this period. You will be doing big projects and completing them. People generally will be highly impressed by your magnetic personality and will support you without any hitch. Everything in life will appear to be beautiful. You will be highly organized and disciplined and leave no task left. Your financial position will be excellent. Your colleagues and superiors will support you. Your status in social circle will increase. You will be invited to parties and functions. Your partner will provide you with able support. Some cheerful news from children’s activities will gladden your heart. You will be making a lot of business contacts and will be turning them to your advantage. Visiting an exotic location with family during vacations is possible.
Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
Lucky colours: White, Blue, Violet
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your love will reach new heights, and you could plan on getting married together rather quickly. Being a creative person, you will enjoy the company of your beloved who also enjoys creative pursuits. There are chances of materialistic gains, and your desires will be fulfilled. Your time will be spent reading a knowledge enhancing literature.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
To get more meaning into your relationship, it will be necessary for both of you to talk about things nicely and calmly. The kind of equilibrium that is lacking can be brought back. You will face every challenge and competition with cleverness and discretion. At office you will remain tension free and enjoy your work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You may have so much to do right now to get right into the matter as time is not on your side. Ask your loved one the true intensions so you can get down to planning accordingly. Your officers will be impressed with your performance. You could get a promotion. You will wield considerable influence in your workplace and business.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your love mate can turn belligerent towards you should you raise an unpleasant issue of the past. Not knowing how to react, you will feel hurt and can say things you might regret. You will win a major competition. You will eat healthy diet and keep yourself fit. You will get mental peace. Students will perform well.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may decide to take the plunge and decide this is the time to do so. Get your family members together and plan your special day. It is likely to be a grand time for all. There will be tendency towards creative work, and you will meet an influential person. Your financial position is strong.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Romantic decisions will have to be made even though you don’t feel like dealing with them right now. Your intuition will help you with this. It is very often the answers are between the lines. You need to read it. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. A job offer can come.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will pay more attention to the needs of your loved ones and try to fulfill them. There will be ample time to focus on your romantic life now that work matters are not that urgent. You will complete all your pending work. The time will be bad, marital life may be disturbed. You need to wait for better moments.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A chance meeting can lead to a thrilling encounter on the romantic front making this a memorable day. With the love gods on your side, you can rest assured all will be well. You will get success in love affairs. You may buy new clothes, jewelry and other things. The pace of work will speed up, and you will make a lot of profit.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You and your love mate will share good bonding which can take your love to new heights. Financial betterment will also come to you from some old overseas contacts. It is extremely good day. Your fame and respect will rise. You will make progress in your job. You will also get opportunities to rise in your business.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are in for a good time. Unexpected feelings are likely to surface making you want to get married so you can end up popping the question to the special person in your life. You will get ample opportunities for employment. You will have gains in business. Dealing with a stranger will give you benefits.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could be in a state of confusion. Mentally you feel you need to be a lot more assertive, but your sentiments tell you to take it easy. You might wonder what to do. It is a day of fun and relaxation. Money that had been lent to someone will come back. Contact will be established with a person living far away.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Travel plans are likely to be made as a nice day unfolds. There will be lot of excitement as you get to meet someone new and when you would like to start courting. You will obtain wealth and happiness. Your boss will be happy to see your capability in all works. It is a peaceful day. Income will be good.