Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

28th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th December 2025
Moon square Mars energizes you to chase goals fearlessly. You’ll face competition boldly and win with strategy and persistence. Professional disagreements may arise, but diplomacy turns rivals into allies. Finances demand planning—track expenses carefully while expanding ventures. Domestic joy increases through shared achievements and celebrations. Your partner supports you unconditionally, and property matters move ahead favorably. Spiritually, channel strong energy through yoga or creative expression. This year rewards courage, focus, and positive action in every sphere.
Lucky Dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky Colours: Red, Magenta, Green
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
You will enjoy mental peace and bliss. New sources of income will get explored. You will also get money from somewhere. You will work with dedication and sincerity. And new job offers will come to you. The matters relating to your family will get resolved. You will also meet old friends, and it will make you feel relaxed and happy. Your business will flourish. You will also make changes in your lifestyle. You will also recover money that was struck somewhere. All the judicious investments made during this period will prove to be profitable. Your understanding with your mate will be wonderful. Your friends and family members will keep supporting you. Your opponents and enemies will get defeated. You will also make friends with people in authority. You can also enter new love relations leading to marriage.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your time is very favorable. You will have good relations with your bosses. Your ideas and plans will be implemented. You will also be given additional responsibility. Some changes in job profile are indicated. Your colleagues will work with you in team spirit. However, due to your strict attitude some may not like you. Change your attitude there is still time or else you will be left alone. You will also develop religious inclinations and feeling of spirituality will grab you. You will use everything from letters to internet with them. Your health will remain perfect. You will also enjoy better financial position. You will also enter new romantic ties and will enjoy wonderful bonding. Those who are single will get marriage proposals. You will crave love and affection from your loved ones. You may receive benefits in terms of investment, inheritance etc. You may start some new plans to receive profits.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
The time is result oriented. You will be getting good job offers and business proposals. People related to print, electronic media, advertisement and international business will be successful. You will be completely relaxed during this time. The time will be spent peacefully with your closed ones. You will pay attention to your investments. Good business prospects are in store for you. Your spouse will be a source of inspiration and keep guiding you. You will understand the value of time. You will also continue facing the reality of this world. A huge change will happen in your life. Your worries and tension will get removed. You will also make new friends who will prove to be an asset in the hour of need. You will be assigned important duties. The graph of your popularity will move upwards. You will be able to achieve your targets.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a very promising week for you. You will achieve your targets. Your popularity at workplace will increase. You could be promoted in your job. You will also have financial stability and strength. Your self-respect and dignity will increase. Your colleagues will perform every task in office after consulting you. There will be stability in your career. Your efforts to acquire money will be successful. The time will be success achieving. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Your government related work will get done. You will receive the rewards in the form of monetary gifts or benefits. You will also get benefits due to the change in your life. This will ensure that you have a happy and secure future ahead. You will also enter new romantic ties leading to marriage. You will keep your relatives happy. You will also participate in fun activities. You will strike a balance between work and happiness.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Time will be highly beneficial for you. Some auspicious functions will take place, and you will enjoy your time with your family. Due to your busy schedule at work, you will be a bit tired. But you will complete your task. You will take proper care of your health. You will also be enthusiastic about something which will make you happy. You could fall in love with a person working in your office leading to a rollicking affair. Do not meddle in affairs of others; you may get a bad name for no fault of yours. You will achieve your targets. Do not engage yourself in any kind of extra work at this time, otherwise you may get nothing except trouble. All work will be completed as per your plan. You will also win an award. You will take part in a special event. Your efforts will bring good results. Marital life will be cheerful. You may also plan for an outing altogether. Time is very favorable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is an official victory day. You will get an important post. All your held-up work will be completed. Your financial condition will also improve. There is yoga for promotion in your job. Time is very favorable. Senior officers will be very supportive. You will begin a new job. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will get success in every job. People associated with technical jobs will reap more benefits. You will benefit from your inheritance. You will be able to focus on your work. Your confidence will be high. You will meet new people with the help of your friends. Your messed up tasks will improve. There are chances of you going on trips. You will spend your time having fun with your friends and close people. Politics may attract you. You will also be successful in business. You will also develop religious and spiritual inclinations. You will carry out the responsibilities of your family well.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Some very positive developments will take place. You will get a work order from abroad. Those who are in business may enter new partnership or association which will be beneficial. Your importance at your work will increase. Your work conditions will be better, and you will spend your time enjoying yourself. At your workplace, have your important documents ready. You may clinch a favorable business deal. You need to limit your expenses. Your enemies will try but will not be able to harm your interests. You will also get success in government related matters. Your subordinates will fully support you. You will also get good support from your spouse. You will spend some quality time with him/her. You will get blessings from your elders. Students will keep performing well. You will also receive the full support of your parents and in-laws. You will understand your duties and carry them out nicely.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The start of the week will be pleasant. These are good days in terms of money. You will be happy. You will also hear pleasant news. It will cheer you up. You will also do all your official work seriously. You will also be able to create harmony among the people around you. Preparing for interview you will be successful. You will be mentally peaceful. You will come closer to your mate. And will spend quality time with your closed ones. Some auspicious functions will take place in your family. Your home atmosphere will be peaceful. You will also search for new options in your business. These are important days in terms of your reputation. You will set an example for society by your worthy and noble deeds. Your financial position will keep on improving.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
The whole week is going to be pleasant. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. These are money acquiring days. You will be busy doing some adventurous work. You will also show your potential through your work. This is the time to get recognized for your efforts. You will also fulfill new planning and hobbies. You will give importance to everything. This is an important time from the point of view of worldly and spiritual perspective. You will move forwards with focused targets. Husband and wife will have cordial relations. Your tensions will come to an end. You may have to put a lot of effort into improving your situation. You will also receive profits from your investments and there are also chances of promotion in your job. You will achieve good results and the condition of studies for students will be favorable.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Time is in your favor, and you need to make best use of it. You will enjoy yourself with your family and friends. You will do lot of shopping for yourself and your closed ones. You will also receive an expensive gift. Your seniors will be impressed by you. You will experience positive changes in your life. Take utmost care in legal matters. Work will dominate your mind, but you will complete it. You can also enter new romantic relationship. You will also make great efforts to revive relations. You will remain at the top in matters of love. Works done in partnership will be successful. At this time all the obstacles and hurdles will be removed. Keeping aside your ego will enhance your work, name and fame. Take adequate care of your health. There is possibility of growth in personal and professional life.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will peacefully complete your tasks. Your family will support you and your children will care about your feelings. It is time to gain victory in your work. Your financial condition will improve. During this time all your incomplete tasks will be completed. You will get good job/business offer. The balance between your work and family life will be improvement in your health. You will also meet old friends and will be lost in your memories. Your self-respect will be high. You will get success in politics and legal matters. Love birds will have a good time. You will be blessed with a child. You will also get benefits from your contacts. Elders will keep giving blessings. You could get involved in charitable activities. You will also get new job opportunities; you will be victorious over new plans.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will change decisions that you take in haste and will have no regrets in doing it. Work that was stalled will be completed with the help of dear ones. Your respect in the social sphere will increase. You will be full of happiness and warmth in your personal ties. Love mates will enjoy each other’s company. You will discuss something vital with your mate. You will also respect feelings of others. There will be an improvement in your financial situation. You will also understand the feelings of your colleagues, otherwise you will repent later. Your strong personality will leave a mark on officials. There will be an increase in your business. Meetings with people will be beneficial. You will be connected to the internet. Your efficiency will be commendable. New contacts will be beneficial. You will get the desired success. You could plan a short journey with partner.